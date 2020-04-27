Robert Pattinson reportedly struggles to stay in the best "Batman,quot; form for the movie while in quarantine!

As you may have heard, filming of the upcoming Batman movie starring Robert Pattinson has been suspended due to COVID-19 quarantine and pandemic orders. That said, it turns out that the self-isolation situation is making it difficult for the actor to stay fit for the role!

It's no secret that he had to put himself in the shape of his life to portray the iconic comic book hero, but these days, it's hard for him to keep up with the results while he's trapped at home!

This is what a source tells HollywoodLife!

The source discovered that ‘Rob is so ready to return to the Batman set because he has put himself in the best shape of his life, but it has been difficult. It really is something you had to get used to, eat differently, and keep fit for the role and suit. It's very demanding, but this role can change the game for Rob. Sure, he is well accomplished in acting and has done a lot to prove himself, but now he is in thin air. "

‘Not everyone can be Batman, it is a very big test that he is taking more seriously because he wants to show that it is worth it and he really wants fans to enjoy his shot. So being in the best shape of your life is a struggle, but it is worth it in the long term, "they explained through the same media.

Rob has been quarantined with his girlfriend Suki Waterhouse in London, another source told the site.

Apparently things are going very well between them and they have no problem spending all their time together.

Of course, the actor cannot relax one hundred percent with his girlfriend as he needs to keep fit for the role of Batman.

Ad Disclosure: Bear in mind that some of the links in this post are affiliate links and if you go through them to make a purchase I will earn a commission. Ad - Cheapest managed VPS plans in the world. %MINIFYHTMLeb7f18478c2c39b5c5686d2085fcbc6a25%

Despite the fact that Batman has stopped filming for the time being, Robert is still very busy, working "several hours a day,quot; with an online personal trainer.



Post views:

0 0