Robert Pattinson does not relax amidst COVID-19 blockade to ensure he stays fit for & # 39; The Batman & # 39;

Robert Pattinson is taking his role in "The batman"Very seriously. While the production of the upcoming superhero movie was put on indefinite hiatus due to the coronavirus pandemic, the actor best known for his portrayal of Edward Cullen in the"Twilight"The film series is reportedly still working hard to keep his body in shape.

Although he follows the self-isolation guidelines with the girlfriend Suki Waterhouse In London, the 33-year-old star did not let down his guard when it came to his physique. In fact, a source told HollywoodLife: "Things are going well, they are doing well together all the time [but] Rob doesn't totally relax with her because he has to keep fit for Batman."

The source revealed that Cedric Diggory's "Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire“He has been“ training for several hours a day. ”The internal source added:“ He is still working with coaches, he is actually quite busy with work even though Batman has stopped filming. He continues to work with his coach almost every day, only online. "

Insisting that the situation "was not easy" for the ex-boyfriend of Kristen StewartThe alleged source claimed that he was "taking a great deal of discipline to keep Rob ready to shoot." The source went on to point out: "The hardest part is that there is no timeline, no one knows when they will be able to fire again."

"Rob is so ready to return to the set of & # 39; The Batman & # 39; because he has put himself in the best shape of his life, but it has been difficult," said the source, sharing that the quarantine training was "really something he has had to get used to, eat differently and keep fit for the role and suit. It's very demanding, but this role can change the game for Rob. "

The informant also noted that this is an opportunity to prove to dubious DC fans that he is right for the lead role. "Sure, he is well accomplished in acting and has done a lot to prove himself, but now he is in thin air," the source said.

"Not everyone can be Batman, it is a very big test that he is taking more seriously because he wants to show that it is worth it and he really wants fans to enjoy his shot," the source continued. "So being in the best shape of your life is a struggle, but it's worth it in the long run."