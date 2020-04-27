Riz Ahmed reveals that he has lost two family members to COVID-19 – Up News Info

Riz Ahmed, the British actor whose credits include Poison and HBO series The night of, says he has lost two family members to the coronavirus.

In a long interview with GQ Hype, Ahmed revealed that he has suffered a personal grief during the pandemic: "I have lost two family members to COVID." I just want to believe in their deaths and all the others are not in vain. We have to step forward to reinvent a better future. "Ahmed did not specify who he had lost.

The actor, who was born in London to a British Pakistani family, also spoke about his perception of the global handling of the pandemic and how he thinks it is being used for political gain.

"Trump is using it as an excuse to try to ban immigration and the Hungarian government is centralizing power behind this," said Ahmed. "I am seeing reports from India, where the government calls it 'crown-jihad' and they are trying to put the blame on the expansion of Muslims and they are segregating hospitals between Muslims and non-Muslims."

The actor also discussed how the virus could change the perceptions of the breed.

"I am seeing the fact that it is hitting African Americans twice as hard; I am seeing the fact that 50 percent of the NHS frontline workers, is it 50 percent? – they are ethnic minorities," he said. , referring to the UK National Health Service. "Who are the people who, for each moment of crisis in this country, have kept it together? They are the people at the bottom of the barrel; The people most affected by this pandemic. We say we love the NHS more than the Royal Family, more than the military, but do we love the people who keep the NHS alive? Because every time we tell people to go back to their place of origin, that's not what we're saying. "

"So I really hope that this revelation, this awakening, opens our minds to that reality, to the stupidity of our prejudices. But I am also very aware that people use it for their own purposes. It feels like a global reset for our economy, for our spirituality, for our politics. It can be overwhelming to lay the foundations for a more just, balanced and sustainable world for the planet, ”added the actor.

Ahmed gave a typically passionate and political interview to Up News Info earlier this year before the Berlinale premiere of his latest feature film. Mogul Mowgli, which he co-wrote and starred in, playing a rapper on the cusp of fame who is suddenly struck by a debilitating illness.