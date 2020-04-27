Riverside emergency room physician assisting with the response to the coronavirus in New York City – Up News Info Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Governor Gavin Newsom chose a physician from the Riverside Community Hospital emergency room along with 14 other California physicians to assist on the frontline of the coronavirus pandemic in New York City.

Dr. Sam Zidovetzki has been assigned to Lincoln Hospital in the South Bronx, one of the hospitals most affected by patients with coronavirus.

"Patients who have just arrived in the van, unable to breathe and receiving life support one after another," said Zidovetzki. “And in some cases, dying alone with no one near them. And then they have gone through real difficulties here. "

After seeing how the coronavirus can affect life, Zidovetzki is encouraging Angelenos to be patient and take the guidelines seriously.

"It is so critical that we do not lose vigilance in Los Angeles and southern California because we are only a few weeks behind New York, so we must maintain quarantine and strict social distancing," he said. Just come out when you need it so hopefully the emergency departments there never experience what they've experienced here in the past few weeks. "

Zidovetzki will spend two weeks in New York City to help during the coronavirus pandemic, then return to Southern California, where he will remain in quarantine for two weeks before being able to see patients again.