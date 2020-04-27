Riverside County reports 3,643 cases total, more than 650 in assisted living facilities – Up News Info Los Angeles

– Riverside County health officials reported 80 more cases of the new coronavirus and 23 additional virus-related deaths Monday, bringing the county's total to 3,643 confirmed cases and 141 deaths.

The health department also announced that there were more than 650 cases of coronavirus among patients and staff of nursing homes and care facilities in the county.

Most of those cases, 414, were among 40 skilled nursing facilities spread across the county. There are 53 skilled nursing facilities in the county.

In addition, 49 of those cases were in 14 assisted living settings. The county said there were hundreds of long-term care facilities with different levels of care throughout the county.

Riverside County has evaluated approximately 1,200 patients in care facilities.

There are 211 staff members who have tested positive for coronavirus in skilled nursing facilities and assisted living.

"Since the beginning of this response, we have known that joint care centers would provide one of the greatest challenges," Kim Saruwatari, Riverside County director of public health, said in a statement. “We responded to the challenge by building our SOS teams that have reached out to most of our facilities to support their efforts. We also have teams that have helped with some personnel when appropriate. "

As of Sunday, the four skilled nursing facilities and extension support teams had visited 144 centers and conducted follow-up visits with 10.

The county said rehabilitation facilities and nursing homes represented a challenge for health officials due to the age and health conditions of the residents, as well as nearby homes.

The county published the following list of skilled nursing facilities and assisted living facilities with confirmed cases:

Community Care and Rehabilitation Center, Riverside

Magnolia Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, Riverside

Highland Springs Care Center, Beaumont

Riverside Extended Care Hospital

Manor Health Services, Hemet

Cypress Gardens Care Center, Riverside

Ramona Rehabilitation and Post Agute Care Center, Hemet

Valencia Gardens Health Center, Riverside Patients: 19 Staff: less than 11

The Palms at La Quinta

Raincross at Riverside Patients: 12 Staff: less than 11

Renaissance Village Rancho Belago, Moreno Valley Patients: less than 11 Staff: less than 11

Residential care Rancho Belago, Moreno Valley Patients: fewer than 11 (patients transferred from Magnolia Rehabilitation and Nursing Center) Staff: 0



As of Monday, Riverside County has examined 43,518 people for COVID-19. There were 215 hospitalized patients with 75 of them in intensive care units.

The county reported that 1,245 people had recovered from the disease.