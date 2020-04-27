Riley Sartain-Vaughan takes revenge on possible MLB husband with his own bat

Last weekend, Noah Vaughan, a 12th round athletic team in 2018, sent a big ball into the air and threw his bat to celebrate.

His wife, Riley Sartain-Vaughan, would normally have been happy for him. But the former Texas A,amp;M softball infielder was the pitcher victim of the viral moment.

The hit was one thing, but the emphatic hitting of the bat took it to another level.

"I slept in the backyard after that," Noah. said on Twitter.

The clip of Noah taking his wife to social media, but Riley was not willing to let her husband laugh for the last time.

First, she brought the trash.

Then it was Riley's turn at the plate. Sweet, sweet revenge.

Ad

"We are quite competitive in everything we do," Riley told espnW. "With board games, it's war. We play a lot of monopoly. It usually ends with the winner raining money on the loser, which can be very annoying if you're the loser. We like to compete in many ways, whether it's play wall ball, run sprints or anything related to sports to beat us every day. "