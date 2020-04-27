Rihanna's no makeup makeup tutorial is the mood we need now

Quarantined? Thanks to RihannaOn the last charge, you'll still want to put on a Fenty face.

While we're at home and still practicing social distancing and remembering the pre-coronavirus life pandemic, makeup hasn't exactly been at the top of some of our to-do lists. But after Rihanna released her new tutorial on YouTube to promote her new Cheeks Out Freestyle Bronzers & Blushes, consider us officially re-inspired to take out our brushes and makeup products and get down to business.

While RiRi is known to regularly post makeup tutorials on the Fenty Beauty channel, it was perfected with a "makeup-free makeup look,quot; that is both tan and shiny: the Summer Fenty Face.

As expected, the singer was her playful and sincere self as she walked viewers through her gaze, explaining that she prefers to use a brush with creams because it is more convenient. When it came time to tan her forehead, the Grammy winner wasn't shy about the product. "When I get to my forehead, I really go in because I have a big forehead, so I have to go for it," he said. The same, Rih, the same.