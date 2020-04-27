Rihanna's no makeup makeup tutorial is the mood we need now

Quarantined? Thanks to RihannaOn the last charge, you'll still want to put on a Fenty face.
While we're at home and still practicing social distancing and remembering the pre-coronavirus life pandemic, makeup hasn't exactly been at the top of some of our to-do lists. But after Rihanna released her new tutorial on YouTube to promote her new Cheeks Out Freestyle Bronzers & Blushes, consider us officially re-inspired to take out our brushes and makeup products and get down to business.
While RiRi is known to regularly post makeup tutorials on the Fenty Beauty channel, it was perfected with a "makeup-free makeup look,quot; that is both tan and shiny: the Summer Fenty Face.
As expected, the singer was her playful and sincere self as she walked viewers through her gaze, explaining that she prefers to use a brush with creams because it is more convenient. When it came time to tan her forehead, the Grammy winner wasn't shy about the product. "When I get to my forehead, I really go in because I have a big forehead, so I have to go for it," he said. The same, Rih, the same.
After the tan and contour were done, Rihanna had fun showing off all 10 blush shades, or as she called them, "moods."
When she changed from baby pink to berry to violet, the star's confidence was her own state of mind.
"Don't I look ready for the beach? Or is the loot ready?" She asked with perfectly timed hair twists.
After using the same berry blush as lip color, Rihanna ended up with a layer of lip gloss, prompting some shocked screams from the star.
A few strokes of mascara and the look was complete. Cue Rihanna smiling!
Honestly, reading about the tutorial doesn't do it the justice it deserves. See for yourself in the video above!
