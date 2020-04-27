Richard Childress is auctioning Earnhardt's race car to fund virus relief work – Up News Info Detroit

NASCAR team owner Richard Childress is auctioning off one of motorsport legend Dale Earnhardt's cars to raise money for the coronavirus relief efforts.

The Charlotte Observer reports that this is the first time that Childress has sold or gifted an original Earnhardt car from her personal collection.

A press release Thursday from Richard Childress Racing officials does not specify which of Earnhardt's No. 3 race cars is up for auction.

Childress tweeted Friday that saying goodbye to one of his cars is "a small sacrifice,quot; for him.

Earnhardt died in an accident during the last lap of the Daytona 500 at Daytona International Speedway in 2001.

EBay auction site does not include a deadline to bid on items.

Richard Childress Racing is based in Welcome, North Carolina.

