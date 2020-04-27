Richard Childress is auctioning Earnhardt's race car to fund virus relief work – Up News Info Detroit

NASCAR team owner Richard Childress is auctioning off one of motorsport legend Dale Earnhardt's cars to raise money for the coronavirus relief efforts.

TALLADEGA, ALABAMA – OCTOBER 13: Richard Childress drives on track before the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series 1000Bulbs.com 500 at Talladega Superspeedway on October 13, 2019 in Talladega, Alabama. (Photo by Chris Graythen / Getty Images)

The Charlotte Observer reports that this is the first time that Childress has sold or gifted an original Earnhardt car from her personal collection.

A press release Thursday from Richard Childress Racing officials does not specify which of Earnhardt's No. 3 race cars is up for auction.

DAYTONA BEACH, FL – FEBRUARY 10: Team owner Richard Childress stands on the grid during qualifying for the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series 61st Annual Daytona 500 at Daytona International Speedway on February 10, 2019 in Daytona Beach, Florida . (Photo by Sean Gardner / Getty Images)

Childress tweeted Friday that saying goodbye to one of his cars is "a small sacrifice,quot; for him.

Earnhardt died in an accident during the last lap of the Daytona 500 at Daytona International Speedway in 2001.

EBay auction site does not include a deadline to bid on items.

February 10, 1999: Dale Earnhardt # 3 races his car during the Daytona 500 Speedweek at Daytona International Speedway in Daytona, Florida. Mandatory Credit: David Taylor / Allsport

Richard Childress Racing is based in Welcome, North Carolina.

© 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

