Researchers want to know if contamination helps coronavirus spread more – BGR

The researchers have discovered that the particles of the new coronavirus can bind to air pollution, which could allow the virus to travel more significant distances.

The work is still preliminary, and scientists have not yet shown whether the virus could still infect humans after traveling with contaminants.

The study was conducted in the northern province of Italy, which was the most affected by the COVID-19 outbreak. The region is also one of the most polluted in Europe.

More and more research seems to indicate that the new coronavirus can travel far beyond the 3-6 feet that the WHO and CDC recommend as a safe distance. Tracing contacts in China showed that one person infected members of three families sitting more than three feet away in a restaurant, while the air conditioning system transported virus-laden droplets and droplets to other tables.

A study looking at how the virus can travel within a hospital found viral particles 13 feet from a patient, and it was due to air flow in the area where COVID-19 patients were being treated. Other studies have looked at how airborne droplets travel after a sneeze and cough, and theorize that the droplets could stay in the air for a longer period and possibly infect other people. All these studies seem to demonstrate that the use of a mask is mandatory during the health crisis, even if it is an improvised solution.

But what if the virus could travel much greater distances than previously imagined? The researchers are studying the hypothesis after discovering that the virus can bind to contaminating particles.

Italian scientists have been investigating the air around Bergamo, a city in the northern province of Lombardy that has been hit hardest by COVID-19. They collected air from an urban and industrial site in Bergamo and identified a specific gene for COVID-19 in multiple samples. An early version of the study that has not yet been peer-reviewed has been published in medRxiv.

"I am a scientist and I am concerned when I don't know," said the scientist at the University of Bologna, Leonardo Setti. The Guardian. "If we know, we can find a solution. But if we don't know, we can only suffer the consequences. "

He said it is important to know if the virus can be transmitted more widely through air pollution. While preliminary research shows that the virus can bind to air pollution, it's unclear whether the viral load is still viable and whether it could infect a person.

Setti's work suggests that higher levels of particle contamination may explain the higher infection rates in parts of northern Italy before the blockade was imposed. That conclusion has yet to be confirmed by others and may require further investigation to demonstrate that the virus can be carried by contaminants and infect other people. Recent investigations from Italy say the virus may have arrived several weeks before the first case was registered in the north.

But The Guardian He notes that previous studies showed that the contamination can harbor microbes, and it is likely that it has transported other viruses, including avian influenza, measles, and FMD, over considerable distances.

Studies have already correlated rising levels of air pollution with increasing numbers of COVID-19 deaths, but that does not mean that air pollution has infected the population. People whose lungs have been exposed to dirty air for a long time, as well as those who smoke cigarettes and weed, may be more likely to develop COVID-19 complications because their lung tissue is already affected by various irritants when the virus arrives.

Also noteworthy is the fact that the virus can only survive for a limited time outdoors. Research has shown that it is between a few hours and a few days on certain surfaces. Exposure to ultraviolet light is also deadly to the virus. With all of that in mind, it's unclear if the virus could bind to contaminants, then travel through the air in sunlight and remain viable once it reaches a person's lungs.

That said, in any case, this research shows that wearing a face mask is a good idea. It can reduce the risk of transmission of COVID-19 and can prevent the inhalation of certain contaminants. Finally, the health crisis has a positive side. Air pollution levels have decreased significantly in several places where social distancing measures have been applied.

