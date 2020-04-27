Researchers looking to use nitric oxide to treat coronavirus – Up News Info Los Angeles

– Researchers are investigating whether nitric oxide can be used as a treatment for patients with coronavirus.

Researchers at Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center have launched a clinical trial to see if inhaling nitric oxide can help coronavirus patients who have trouble breathing.

Ohio state cardiologists administer the treatments through a nasal tube that introduces oxygen and nitric oxide.

The researchers say nitric oxide can be used before doctors are forced to put coronavirus patients on a ventilator.

"There is a greater chance of death among COVID-19 patients with pneumonia who are placed on a ventilator," cardiologist Dr. Sitaramesh Emani, the study's lead investigator, said in a news release last week. "If we can treat patients with inhaled nitric oxide before they become so sick that they require a ventilator, we believe we can improve patient outcomes and reserve ventilators and hospital resources for the sickest patients."

The clinical trial requires nitric oxide to be delivered continuously as long as necessary.

The researchers anticipate that it can range from several days to about two weeks of treatment.

"Nitric oxide, once inhaled, appears to help the body fight the virus, it has antiviral properties," said Emani.

Scientists say a plan already exists, because COVID-19 is caused by SARS-CoV-2, which they say is 82 percent identical to the SARS-CoV strain that triggered the 2003 SARS outbreak.

Previous studies showed that nitric oxide could suppress SARS-CoV replication.