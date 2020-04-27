Remote American Idol & # 39; s Remote Live Show leads the ratings; ‘God Made Me Friend’ Finale Steady – Up News Info

ABC entered a new realm of television with its first remote live episode of American Idol, it topped Sunday primetime ratings with a 1.0 in adult demographics 18-49 and 6.04 million viewers. The rating marked a two-tenths increase from last week's special, and the two-hour show led to a new episode of The noob (0.7, 4.96M), which was stable in the demo and helped the network win the overall night in the demo.

The presentation came one night when CBS aired a couple of finals. First was God made me a friend, which aired its two-part series finale after announcing less than two weeks ago that it was ending its two-season run. The first hour (0.6, 6.40M) had its best rating since January 12 and its highest audience since December 8. The ending (0.5, 6.07M) slipped into the demo and was on par with last week.

CBS season finale of NCIS: Los Angeles (0.6, 5.32M) also remained stable. 60 minutes it gave a rating of 0.9 and 10.73 million viewers and was the most watched program of the night; CBS was also the most watched network of the night.

There was a tenth drop across the board for NBC's Sunday lineup. Little Big Shots (0.3, 2.99M) The night started followed by Wall (0.4, 2.85M). Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist (0.3, 1.70M) and Good girls (0.3, 1.57M) both reached lows in the series.

Fox's Sunday animation block sailed constant waters in the demo with The Simpsons (0.5, 1.35M), Duncanville (0.4, 972,000M), Bob's Burgers (0.5, 1.33M) and Family man (0.6, 1.50M).

Elsewhere, CW aired the first new episode of Batwoman (0.2, 668,000) over five weeks, which held steady in the demo.