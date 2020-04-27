Remains found on Green Mountain identified as Eric Pracht, Lakewood paramedic missing since 2016

A human skeleton found at Green Mountain on Thursday has been identified as the remains of Eric Pracht, a paramedic who has been missing since 2016.

The Jefferson County Coroner's Office confirmed the identification of the bone remains using dental records, according to a press release from the Lakewood Police Department. The cause of death was not determined Monday and police are continuing to investigate.

The Pracht family thanked the people who supported them and helped search for the missing paramedic in a Facebook post.

"We want to thank everyone for being so good to us in this difficult time," says the post. "We will have a memorial for him as soon as possible for everyone to meet."

Pracht left his Lakewood home at Green Mountain Base for a walk sometime after midnight on July 23, 2016, and never returned. Pracht had argued with his girlfriend earlier in the night after a party where they had both been drinking. Pracht was 25 years old when he disappeared.

His family continued to search for him for years, offering rewards for any information.

A hiker discovered his bones around 7:30 a.m. Thursday at 2,400-acre William Frederick Hayden Park. Police responded to the area and also found a weapon and some of Pracht's personal items.

Pracht's family described him as an optimistic person, often uplifting the spirit of others.

The South Park Ambulance District, where Pracht worked, posted on his website in memory of his former colleague.

"Eric was an outstanding person and a talented paramedic," the district said on its website. “He dedicated his life to serving others. He will not be forgotten. "