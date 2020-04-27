Red Arrow, The A Word, Dancing Ledge – Up News Info

The BBC and ITV agreed to fund a Dancing Ledge mentoring scheme for new writers and directors. With the funding, 16 writers from "List A" will select and guide a group of people seeking to enter the television industry. The writers will receive a scholarship to write a pilot episode for a series, while the directors will receive funds to work as the director of the second unit in a television production. Previous mentors included Jed Mercury, Jimmy McGovern, Jack Thorne, and Lucy Prebble in the first version of the plan in 2018. McGovern's ward, Tony Schumacher, was recently commissioned to write the BBC One drama. The responder, starring Martin Freeman. Dancing Ledge is backed by Fremantle and has performed shows including original Netflix Delhi crime.

Banijay Rights has hired John Richards of Endemol Shine International as CFO, while Roisin Thomas will continue to be the chief operating officer. Both will report to new CEO Cathy Payne, who said, "At Roisin and John, we have the perfect combination of financial acumen, operational nous, and extensive industry insight, which prepares us well for the future." Banijay Group is in the process of obtaining regulatory approval for its acquisition of the Endemol Shine Group.

Red Arrow International has partnered with 87 Films, the British indie behind the Rob Lowe drama Wild billand Israel's TTV Productions to Develop Eight-Part Criminal Drama Protection. The drama tells three international stories that finally collide: in Israel, Amalia Cohen-Aharonov becomes the first female head of the country's Witness Protection Authority and addresses a major gang of organized crime; In the UK, Labor MP Helen Ronson attracts the attention of Moshe Kolikov, the man who hired Cohen-Aharonov; and finally in the USA In the USA, Israeli informant Ovadia Hamami returns to the life of Cohen-Aharonov. Protection is created by Alan Whiting (The Jimmy Rose Trials) and TTV Productions founder Zafrir Kochanovsky (Where do you live?), together with the Israeli writer Izhar Harlev.

AMC's Sundance TV has acquired season 3 of the Keshet drama The word after showing the previous two series of the BBC autism drama. It was part of a series of deals announced by Keshet International on Monday, including the sale of ABC. The baker and the beauty australian streamer Stan. Keren Shahar, President of Distribution for Keshet International, said: “While we all do our best to help curb the spread of this virus by isolating ourselves at home, series like these offer total escapism and the opportunity to explore the world from the comfort of our sofas. "