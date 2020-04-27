Home Sports Reactions of & # 39; The Last Dance & # 39;: best...

Reactions of & # 39; The Last Dance & # 39;: best moments of the second night of the documentary by Michael Jordan

By
Lisa Witt
-
0
3
<pre><pre>Reactions of & # 39; The Last Dance & # 39;: viral moments of the second night of the Michael Jordan documentary
Disclosure: Bear in mind that some of the links in this post are affiliate links and if you go through them to make a purchase I will earn a commission. ScalaHosting Ad - Cheapest managed VPS plans in the world.

More than six million people tuned in to watch the premiere of "The Last Dance," the ESPN documentary about Michael Jordan and the Bulls of the 90s. The first two episodes covered the education of Jordan and Scottie Pippen, and featured the rift that Those players had with GM Jerry Krause.

Episodes three and four focus on Dennis Rodman, Phil Jackson and the Bulls who have to overcome the Detroit "Bad Boys,quot; Pistons. The reaction of the documentary has flooded Twitter as if it were one of the biggest sporting events of the year.

Here are the best Twitter reactions to episodes three and four of "The Last Dance,quot;.

Dennis Rodman started episode three with a bang

Detroit "Bad Boy,quot; Pistons mistreated MJ

Rodman went on vacation to Las Vegas mid-season

Phil Jackson is not your average NBA coach

MJ was hit after losing to the Pistons

It took a few tries, but Jordan brought down the Bad Boys and never looked back.

MJ is still mad at Isiah and the Pistons, not only because of the poor sportsmanship, but also because that's the only team that has topped him over and over again. Definitely still mad about that. It really is like your only stain. Isiah and Pistons 87 to 91 run def needs more love

– Nate Jones (@JonesOnTheNBA) April 27, 2020

RELATED ARTICLES

NO COMMENTS

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

©