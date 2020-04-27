Reactions of & # 39; The Last Dance & # 39;: best moments of the second night of the documentary by Michael Jordan

More than six million people tuned in to watch the premiere of "The Last Dance," the ESPN documentary about Michael Jordan and the Bulls of the 90s. The first two episodes covered the education of Jordan and Scottie Pippen, and featured the rift that Those players had with GM Jerry Krause.

Episodes three and four focus on Dennis Rodman, Phil Jackson and the Bulls who have to overcome the Detroit "Bad Boys,quot; Pistons. The reaction of the documentary has flooded Twitter as if it were one of the biggest sporting events of the year.

Here are the best Twitter reactions to episodes three and four of "The Last Dance,quot;.

Dennis Rodman started episode three with a bang

Dennis Rodman said he wanted to go out and break his nose! 🤔 How do you want that? 😂 – Famouslos32 (@ famouslos32) April 27, 2020

Dennis Rodman made the rebounds great. – Big Cat (@BarstoolBigCat) April 27, 2020

Dennis Rodman was the best type of glue in basketball history. – Seth Davis (@SethDavisHoops) April 27, 2020

The most messy thing about Dennis Rodman is with everything he accomplished in his life, I don't think he has found peace. – Ahmed / Ramadan, I am ready for you. (@big business_) April 27, 2020

A locked up in Dennis Rodman is a terrifying spectacle. 🐂🐂🐂 – Kevin Love (@kevinlove) April 27, 2020

Gary Payton said "Dennis Rodman screwed up everything,quot; as his job description and that's the best compliment I've ever heard someone give to an advocate – BUM CHILLUPS (@edsbs) April 27, 2020

Rodman was the one Patrick Beverly thinks is on defense – Rap Game Forrest Gump 🇬🇭 (@Sixfever) April 27, 2020

Rodman needs royalties for current rap aesthetic – brandon / jinx / big jinx (@brandonjinx) April 27, 2020

"I will play the game for free but they will pay me for the shit." OMG Rodman preach. – Rob Pérez (@WorldWideWob) April 27, 2020

Dennis Rodman breaking his rebound technique was incredible. Players can learn a lot by watching and listening to it. Rodman had an elite combination of athleticism, anticipation, awareness, and attitude. – Kevin O & # 39; Connor (@KevinOConnorNBA) April 27, 2020

Dennis Rodman is one of the first black men to remember seeing rock as an alternative style without apology. If I were in the NBA today, I feel like I would have a million dollar cosmetics and / or fashion line. A legend of style! #The last Dance pic.twitter.com/ucvhuEyLjv – Babyface's laugh (@SylviaObell) April 27, 2020

Detroit "Bad Boy,quot; Pistons mistreated MJ

Jordan was getting very close to the clothesline and was not complaining to the referees. Just wiping the blood off his lip and checking the ball. Bro was built differently. – Agent of Chaos (@TheTrillAC) April 27, 2020

Jordan is arguably one of the best S *** talkers in all of sports history historia – Trae Young (@TheTraeYoung) April 27, 2020

"As soon as I step on the paint, hit it." "This is Jordan's rule: every time you come to the basket, put it on the ground." "How bad do you want it? Are you willing to get hit to score a basket?" – Rachel Nichols (@Rachel__Nichols) April 27, 2020

So Jordan still did the amazing thing he did with the physicality of the game at the time and the hand check … I could only imagine how Jordan would play at his best in today's dramatically less physical NBA freedom without hand check . – Marc J. Spears (@MarcJSpearsESPN) April 27, 2020

Michael Jordan on the Pistons: "I hated them. And the hatred continues to this day." – Rachel Nichols (@Rachel__Nichols) April 27, 2020

Rodman went on vacation to Las Vegas mid-season

Say what you want Dennis Rodman invented cargo management 😂😂😂😂😂 – Donovan Mitchell (@spidadmitchell) April 27, 2020

Frankly, an instant 48-hour Vegas vacation permit should be the right of every American worker thanks to labor rights pioneer Dennis Rodman – BUM CHILLUPS (@edsbs) April 27, 2020

In '05, Ron Artest told the pacemakers that he needed a vacation. It was the craziest thing I had ever heard. He had forgotten that Rodman got the bulls to let him go on vacation. #The last Dance – bomani (@bomani_jones) April 27, 2020

Every team in every sport has a Dennis Rodman minded player. They just don't have their talents, intangibles and Phil Jackson as a coach 🤣 #The last Dance – CJ McCollum (@CJMcCollum) April 27, 2020

Dennis Rodman is exactly how enlightened I will be in 2022 after quarantine ends -. (@HeStillCold) April 27, 2020

Yoooo Mike really stopped in Las Vegas and got Rodman out of bed to practice in Chicago 😭 – IB 🔌 THE GAMBLER (@incarceratedbob) April 27, 2020

Dennis Rodman: Without helmet. Drink a beer Driving a motorcycle. Police escort. NBA of the 80s and 90s. #The last Dance – Rex Chapman🏇🏼 (@RexChapman) April 27, 2020

Dennis Rodman dated Madonna, Carmen Electra, Vivica A. Fox, and Toni Braxton. I'm starting to wonder if MJ is even the GOAT. – Speedy Morman (@SpeedyMorman) April 27, 2020

Phil Jackson is not your average NBA coach

PHIL JACKSON MAKING ACID THINKING IT'S A LION ROLLING UP AND DOWN THE BEACH IN MY GOD, THIS DOCUMENT WOULD MAKE ME GO TO A BLEND IF WE COULD LEAVE OUR HOUSES – Charlotte Wilder (@TheWilderThings) April 27, 2020

There is no better basketball coach than Phil Jackson. Period. Phil was different. The best. – Ry (@JustRyCole) April 27, 2020

Okay, finding a tape of Phil Jackson's training in Puerto Rico is the next level. – David Aldridge (@davidaldridgedc) April 27, 2020

Phil Jackson is the true MVP !!! Attention Coaches: Players come with all kinds of psychological and mental makeup. Great coaches understand that they must adapt to their players. Don't force your players to adapt to you. #The last Dance – Emmanuel Acho (@thEMANacho) April 27, 2020

MJ was hit after losing to the Pistons

First Take would have been killing MJ with all these playoff outings – Beanie Seagull (@DaBlackHoward) April 27, 2020

Michael Jordan: "When Pippen didn't respond to that abuse, there was nothing they could do to beat us."

John Salley: "Scottie was unwavering. He didn't even want a Band-Aid. When we saw that, it was all over." – Rachel Nichols (@Rachel__Nichols) April 27, 2020

Michael Jordan on Isiah Thomas: "You can show me what you want. There is no way you won't convince me that I wasn't an asshole." – Rachel Nichols (@Rachel__Nichols) April 27, 2020

It took a few tries, but Jordan brought down the Bad Boys and never looked back.

MJ is still mad at Isiah and the Pistons, not only because of the poor sportsmanship, but also because that's the only team that has topped him over and over again. Definitely still mad about that. It really is like your only stain. Isiah and Pistons 87 to 91 run def needs more love

– Nate Jones (@JonesOnTheNBA) April 27, 2020

The disdain MJ still feels for the Pistons and Isaiah Thomas makes me love him even more. – Colin Cowherd (@ColinCowherd) April 27, 2020

I understand that Isiah is a big part of MJ's story. But I'm surprised that MJ didn't keep him away from the document like he kept him away from the Dream Team. – LaJethro Jenkins (@LaJethroJenkins) April 27, 2020