Rasheeda Frost reveals a tasty surprise for fans – Watch the video

Rasheeda Frost is making her IG fans and followers hungry with the latest post she decided to share on her social media account. Check out the short and juicy clip he shared and discover the recipe for this delicious meal!

Easy Rasheeda Easy Lasagna is one of my favorite foods! Want the recipe, click my bio link and subscribe, like, comment, and enable post notifications! Rasheeda captioned her IG post.

Someone said, "Wow Rasheeda, that looks good, give me the recipe I want you to make, just like you did, because I have a dish that I like to be sitting at your kitchen table."

A follower posted this message: Tengo I have the munchies! this looks good right now, "and another commenter said," It looks so delicious, could I have any hope in the family? Well stay safe, lots of love @rasheeda follow me please. "

Someone else said: Se It looks good! My birthday is May 18 and I am planning to make the seafood recipe you posted on your YouTube for me. I can't wait to try it.

A follower wrote: ‘I just watched the bomb-looking video and will use your recipe to make one soon. @rasheeda. "

Another commenter posted this question: "Can you think of recipes for the restaurant because it looks good?"

Rasheeda excited fans not too long ago when she shared a video on her social media account showing her and Kirk Frost how they have fun on a Saturday night. You should see the atmosphere these two have in the video.

Ad

Some followers who did not see the entire video jumped to the comments to criticize the couple after believing that Rasheeda and Kirk Frost opened their Frost Bistro restaurant to the public.



Post views:

0 0