Race day takes a virtual turn at Forney – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

– School closings have removed cherished classroom experiences as students adjust to learning at home, but at Forney ISD a counselor wanted to make sure his students didn't miss out on career day.

Lewis Elementary School Counselor Mary Ladwig launched the "Virtual Career Day,quot; for her students to access on their home learning platforms. Parents who were ready to speak at school in person created videos that gave students an behind-the-scenes look at their work.

Ad

"I think it's great because they couldn't have seen all the different things they could virtually see," said mother Ashley Murphy.

Murphy is an online teacher and also renovates and flips houses with her husband. She guided the students through one of her projects.

"After watching the videos, they were able to dress up as what they wanted to be for race day," Ladwig said. "It is very moving. Right now, I am fighting tears to know that something we were going to do in our school we are going to do virtually and the children are really seeing people in their careers. It is really moving."

Coronavirus's latest news The | Coronavirus Resources