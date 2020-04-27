Promising coronavirus vaccine may be ready by September – BGR

Scientists at the University of Oxford developed a coronavirus vaccine that entered Phase I clinical trials last week and may be ready to launch in September.

Six rhesus monkeys that were inoculated with the vaccine and exposed to large amounts of the new coronavirus were still healthy 28 days later.

An additional 5,000 participants will join the vaccine clinical trials in May.

There has been a question on everyone's mind since the new outbreak of coronavirus in China turned into a global pandemic: How long will this last? No one knows the answer to that question, but in all likelihood, life will not return to normal until a full-scale vaccine is developed, tested, and produced. Initial projections said that 12-18 months would be the best scenario for the development and implementation of a coronavirus vaccine, but the Edward Jenner Institute for Vaccine Research at the University of Oxford is trying to accelerate that schedule.

The New York Times reports that the Jenner Institute had an initial advantage in other laboratories, as it had shown in previous trials that inoculations with its vaccine ("including one last year against a previous coronavirus,quot;) were harmless to humans. This gave the Oxford group the ability to schedule tests of its vaccine with more than 6,000 people by the end of May, where other labs are limited to hundreds of test participants due to safety concerns.

If they receive emergency approval from regulators, Oxford scientists say "the first million doses of their vaccine may be available by September,quot; if they find the vaccine to be effective. In a report on the vaccine The timesOxford professor Sarah Gilbert said she was "80 percent sure,quot; that it would be effective.

And there is already evidence to suggest that it could be, thanks to a test conducted at the Rocky Mountain Laboratory at the National Institutes of Health in Montana last month. the Times reports that six rhesus monkeys were inoculated with single doses of the vaccine before being exposed to large amounts of the virus. 28 days later, the six monkeys were still healthy, according to Vincent Munster, the researcher who conducted the test.

"The rhesus macaque is almost the closest thing we have to humans," said Dr. Munster. He hopes to share the results with other scientists next week before submitting them to a peer-reviewed journal.

the Times The report goes into detail on how the new Oxford coronavirus vaccine works:

The institute's effort against the coronavirus uses technology that focuses on altering the genetic code of a family virus. A classic vaccine uses a weakened version of a virus to trigger an immune response. But in the technology the institute uses, a different virus is first modified to neutralize its effects, and then make it mimic a specific virus, in this case, the virus that causes Covid-19. Injected into the bloodstream, the harmless impostor can induce the immune system to fight and kill the target disease, providing protection.

Last week, the vaccine entered a phase I clinical trial with 1,100 participants. Next month, Phase II and Phase III trials will begin, adding another 5,000 participants. If scientists see the results they expect, they say they will "throw a party and tell the world," and vaccinate those who received a placebo.

