Prince Harry launches his first major project since the royal departure

Prince harry He continues to support close and dear causes for his heart.

On Monday, the Duke of Sussex launched a new initiative called HeadFIT for Life. The online platform offers a variety of tools to "help advocates stay mentally fit and on top of their game … at work and at home."

"When we talk about fitness today, we don't just mean how fast you can run or how much weight you can carry," Harry said in a video shared on the organization's website. "It's about mental fitness, strength and resilience, not just while wearing the uniform, but for the rest of your life. If you want to be really fit, strong and healthy, you need to train your mind and body as one. Some people run, others swim, bike, or lift weights to be physically fit, but what do you do to stay mentally fit? Think about what you could do to unlock your potential and perform at the highest level. "

The program is supported by the Ministry of Defense and by The Royal Foundation's Heads Together initiative. In fact, according to a statement obtained by PeopleHeadFIT has been in development for about three years. As fans will remember, the Royal Foundation and the Ministry of Defense announced their intention to launch a joint initiative supporting mental health and well-being in October 2017.

"HeadFIT is a resource for everyone, whatever their job, their rank, whatever they have to do at home," added Prince Harry. "Our service personnel are a vital role model in society, and we need them to access that additional 10 to 15 percent, something that can only be accomplished when you adopt a regular routine to train your mind and body as a single unit. I know this is true. It works for me. "