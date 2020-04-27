Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are said to tell their side about their royal outing in a new book.

It looks like we can expect to get real tea this summer after Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been revealed to be working with two journalists on an autobiography that was described as a "revelation,quot; in various reports.

The former royals have reportedly collaborated with journalists Omid Scobie and Carolyn Durand on a biographical glimpse of their later years, tentatively called "Completely Modern Royals: The Real World of Meghan and Harry,quot;.

Vanity Fair reports that the books by two authors have had a "fruitful relationship,quot; with Meghan and Harry, and have already gained exclusive access to some of their events.

The book, which is supposed to cover the time period from the time Meghan and Harry reunited until their actual departure in March, is reportedly due out in August after being rejected due to the coronavirus.

Scobie, who writes for "Harper’s Bazaar,quot; and is a correspondent for "Good Morning America," has covered Meghan for years. Durand, who is a contributor to "Elle," attended Meghan's private event at a London school.

According to the Daily Mail, Meghan and Harry sat down for interviews with reporters before announcing their big departure in January.

Dey Street Books has yet to confirm the release, but its website features a cryptic page announcing a book by authors "Eibocs,quot; and "Dnarud,quot; – Escobie and Durand backwards – with a release date of August 11.

A source with knowledge of the deal said the book will also include details on the deterioration of Meghan's relationship with the Markle family.

"It will approach those years from the couple's perspective and project Meghan in a more flattering light than many tabloid stories," according to Vanity Fair.

This book is believed to be released as an opportunity for Meghan and Harry to take some things off their chests and not with the intention of airing the royal family's dirty laundry.

