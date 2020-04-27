President recommends canceling OC show this summer due to coronavirus – Up News Info Los Angeles

– Officials will meet Monday morning to decide whether to cancel the OC Fair because of the threat of coronavirus, after a report that the event president has recommended its cancellation.

The annual three-week event was scheduled to start on July 17. The OC Fair attracted more than a million people last year, but the popularity of the event could put the community at risk, according to Sandra Cervantes, president of the OC Fair and Event. Board of directors of the center.

"Community safety is our top priority and, based on the current celebration of the landscape, a fair that attracts thousands of people would be very difficult with physical distance restrictions," Cervantes wrote in an email, according to the Registry of the Orange County.

San Bernardino and San Diego have already canceled their county fairs. The California State Fair has also been canceled.

In his email, Cervantes said that it would not be feasible to hold the fair later in the year, and instead recommended a virtual fair with contests, contests, entertainment and concessions.

The OC Fair and Event Center board will meet at 9 a.m. on Monday and will air live on ocfair.com.

The Los Angeles County Fair is still scheduled to begin on September 4.