Porsha Williams remembers the good times with Shamea Morton – Check out the throwback photo she shared

Porsha Williams misses her friends during this confinement that seems to last forever. She just shared a photo on her social media account with Shamea Morton and said she missed the good times they used to have together when everything was normal.

‘With my ladybug 🔥 Ok, what do you think of this new SNAKE gate information in the episode,quot; Secret Revealed? 🐍🐍 🐍 # HotMommas # Pj & ShyaMom "captioned their post Porsha.

Shamea skipped the comments and said: ‘I forgot this photo. 😂 Man I miss outside. Amo I love you ’and someone else said:‘ @shameamorton, we love you on the show! Wish you could get a peach next season! "

Another follower said: ‘Porsha, I love, I love, I love you. Your personality is so bubbly and uplifting. You are a Peacemaker to the group, "and someone else posted this message:" I love your energy. "I don't care what they say, the therapy is working and you are doing the work,quot;

A follower said ‘ok, so he admitted he lied! So what happens to her during the meeting and Nene?

A commenter also mentioned RHOA and said, "I know you make my Sunday especially with everything going on, you're so funny on this show that it's better that they never take you away, okay?"

An Instagram installer said, "Can't stand why the girl lied?" Something is not adding, "and someone else posted:" I love your sense of humor @ sir porsha4real, she answered the phone and said I'm happy to be here. I love that you are definitely a friend that these women need. "

Apart from this, the beautiful RHOA star shared a couple of photos from the time she was pregnant with baby PJ. Fans recalled those moments with joy, and made sure to praise Porsha in the comments.



