Play dates need parental permission – Up News Info

Dear Amy: My mother-in-law recently asked if she could take our children for the day. My husband and I were nervous about this due to the COVID pandemic. but we relented, with the clear understanding that our children would have NO contact with their cousins ​​(their father is a doctor and DOES have regular contact with the virus).

My mother-in-law assured me that they would only be our children with her and that she would not reunite them with their cousins.

Well, it turns out, she had all the kids together to play.

I feel like she lied to me and put us at risk for illness.

What would you do?

– Frustrated in Nevada

Dear frustrated: Assuming your narrative is accurate, your mother-in-law's choice is quite indefensible. Your reasons for overriding your very reasonable rule can be many and varied. You may have felt pressured by both groups of children, you could be a pandemic denier, overwhelmed by other reasons, or just not have much respect for you (and your child) as parents.

Grandparents sometimes think they know better when it comes to dealing with children (sometimes they are right), and cunning grandparents push the boundaries to assert their own supremacy. (And where were these other parents who allowed their children to get together with their own, by the way? Did they think this was wise?)

Unfortunately, there will be a consequence of this, and if you are lucky, it will be relational, and not through someone becoming seriously ill.

You will have to try to discern what your mother-in-law's real motive was, and unless she has disrespected you and your husband similarly in the past, you could assume this was a terrible mistake of judgment.

The consequence of its lapse should be dictated by CDC recommendations during this period. Because she puts her children at some risk of exposure to the virus, her home should behave as if she could have it: no nonessential contact with other people, take your temperature every day, wear a mask every time you go out, double your -Wash hand.

Contact with Grammy will have to be limited to remote videoconferencing or phone calls.

She has also been potentially exposed to the virus (through her grandchildren), and must express concern for her health.

Other members of your family may believe that you and your husband are overreacting to this current threat. But guess that? You have the opportunity to react in whatever way you think is wiser to protect your own family.

Simply put, as parents, risk assessment is your job, and you are doing it.

Dear Amy: We've been following shelter-in-place requests for 28 days.

For the first 14 days, I made an effort to communicate with all my friends through phone calls to verify their safety and socialize. It saddens me that they haven't come back as time goes by.

Is there something I don't understand about the shelter-in-place mentality that prevents people from communicating? Or am I discovering that my friends are not as close and loving as I thought?

What gives?

– Ignored

Dear ignored: What it gives is this: each person is different. People respond to stress and personal, health, and national challenges in different ways. Some people grow their beards, learn to bake bread, and organize daily ZOOM gatherings with friends and family, while others spend their days in anxiety, sadness, and worry, and do it alone.

This is a difficult time for most people, and the most compassionate response is to take a break from yourself and others. I hope you continue to contact your friends, because that sounds like something you are good at.

Dear Amy: "M,quot; wrote to her about a situation involving a friend of hers who is staying at her guesthouse (for an indefinite period) in Los Angeles, while M is in Ohio.

I appreciate that you have included some positive aspects of having someone living on your property while she is not there, but I wish you would have asked her to consult an attorney about her friend's rent and the legal implications of having someone living in her home. without an agreement.

You said that if the friend pays the rent, it might be difficult to get her to leave, but that may also be the case for non-tenants.

– Been there

Dear been there: Absolutely. Thank you.

(You can email Amy Dickinson at [email protected] or send a letter to Ask Amy, P.O. Box 194, Freeville, NY 13068. You can also follow her on Twitter @askingamy or Facebook.)