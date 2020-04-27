Plastic surgeons talk about keeping celebrities

Celebrities are like us in one sense: They, too, have had their routines interrupted by covid-19. Some seem They only leave their houses to take a walk or go to the supermarket. Others can't bother putting on makeup every day; Some put on some glamor for social media posts in an attempt to maintain relevance. Many have avoided the public entirely, except for paparazzi shots—And without access to his usual aesthetic enhancements, naturally, their appearances begin to change.

April 21the paps fired a shot of a pale and clean-faced Kylie Jenner delivering snacks to a friend. Not questionable artificial tan candy. No noticeable lip fillers. Not seem) meticulously microbladed Eyebrows It is rare to see someone whose entire career is based on his physical presence, such as he is, under the ornamentation.

What about other celebrities whose sculptural faces require botox and fillers for maintenance? Have they resigned themselves to becoming natural like Kylie? Or perhaps they are receiving secret elective procedures at home or in clinics, regardless of state mandates on essential business.

To unravel this mystery, Up News Info spoke to four surgeons, most of whom agreed that instead of injectables, home skin care is becoming the new focus of face maintenance. Because botox requires maintenance every three to four months, some celebrities may emerge with looser faces. than previously seen. Fillers require updates every six to 12 months, so All white Hollywood is unlikely to return to its thin-lipped glory, unless, of course, they are asked for an update before self-isolation becomes a requirement. Some may be receiving treatment at home, which may very well be unethical. And, like all nonessential industries, plastic surgeons have had to be creative to continue providing their services.

I'm pretty sure (some celebrities) are making people go home or have facilities open just for them.

(Plastic surgery) has now become a virtual business. Although I still see my postoperative patients, I am making virtual consultations by phone. This is not new as we have so many patients out of town, so the only transition is that we are handling our local requests the same way. I'm pretty sure (some celebrities) are making people go home or have facilities open just for them. I hope they stay the same – your hair, nails and injectables will stay up to date. I am not (making home visits). Once you deviate from the normal routine, errors occur. Consistency is always the best way to care for patients. It is impossible to bring a complete installation into someone's home and you never know what could happen. You never want to be without all your tools.

Worrying about the expiration of your Botox or fillers is fine, and we'll deal with that soon.

This pandemic is unprecedented and has been affecting us all in unimaginable ways just a few months ago. In Beverly Hills, all elective procedures and surgical facilities have been suspended until further notice since March 17. The rest of Los Angeles soon followed. This mandate required that all plastic and cosmetic surgery offices be closed, with only medically necessary office visits allowed. Initially, when nonessential businesses were closed, we were able to offer select patients (determined on a case-by-case basis) with mobile services through the aesthetic nurse who is well versed in protection protocols. He was also seeing patients on a case-by-case basis requiring medical attention. As social distancing requirements became stricter, we have removed all mobile visits and moved to telemedicine via Skype or Zoom meetings. In addition to skin care, detox kits, Latisse (for those who have a prescription) that can be shipped to patients, we also offer advanced skinning kits that can be done at home with the guidance of our nurse and myself.

Worrying about the expiration of your Botox or fillers is fine, and we'll deal with that soon. We are in the midst of an unprecedented battle with a contagion that attacks our lungs and immune system, so we must focus on more than just the skin. Currently, we are helping patients self-manage their physical aging process by offering medical grade home treatments and skin care. Arguably, it is more important to help provide resources for managing your internal well-being, such as strengthening your immune system and keeping your spirits up. Part of good mental health during this time is making plans and getting excited about all the cosmetic procedures you can enjoy after covid-19!

Once the Botox wears off, the wrinkles will start to come back, and eventually the faces will begin to deflate.

I closed my office on March 17, once it became clear what we were dealing with. Although some doctors continued to perform cosmetic procedures the rest of that week, most doctors were closed that Friday. The only ones currently performing cosmetic procedures today are considered unethical, as resources are best saved for greedy patients. In general, (celebrities) are not (keeping their fillers and botox). The good thing is that these treatments have good longevity. The filling can last 1-2 years and Botox 3-4 months. Although some may find these treatments begin to fade, I think we will see much more of this in the next month or two. Meanwhile, good home skin care can make your skin look young. Once the Botox wears off, the wrinkles will start to come back, and eventually the faces will begin to deflate. There are a few simple alternatives to in-office treatments: replace the adhesive silicone anti-wrinkle pads for your Botox, replace the lip filler gloss for your lip filler, replace the microneedle dermal rollers, the replacement gloss creams with IPL. I don't know of any doctors who do home visits for cosmetic treatments, as that would be contrary to orders to stay home in most states. States that don't have a stay-at-home order aren't the ones where cosmetic procedures are also so popular. Using PPE in today's healthcare climate as a way to do home visits for cosmetic treatments would be considered unethical in my book. Any doctor who does that today should be ashamed of himself.

Celebrities and ordinary people will continue to age during this period, and perhaps everyone will become less conscious of their appearance in a good way.