Pete Davidson and Judd Apatow's movie "King of Staten Island" is heading to VOD this summer – Up News Info

Judd Apatow, in an Instagram conversation with SNL's Pete Davidson, announced that they are a summer comedy, originally slated to hit theaters on June 19, and will now be on VOD on June 12.

The Davidson-based comedy, directed by Apatow and co-written by Davidson and Apatow, was expected to premiere worldwide on SXSW with more performances at the Tribeca Film Festival, but both events were canceled.

In the following video, Davidson asks Apatow about the status of the movie. Both say they have not heard from Universal about the status of the film. Davidson suggests a VOD release. Apatow then calls Universal and says to the SNL boy, "They're into it … but don't tell anyone."

