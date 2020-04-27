Pentagon Releases Video That Aims To Show UFOs Flying Through The Air – Defense Blog

For the first time, the Pentagon officially released clips showing "unidentified,quot; aerial phenomena through its library of Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) documents.

On Monday, the US Department of Defense. USA He authorized the release of three unrated videos from the Navy, one taken in November 2004 and the other two in January 2015, which have been circulating in the public domain after unauthorized releases in 2007 and 2017.

Military officials said the US Navy. USA It previously acknowledged that these videos circulating in the public domain were in fact videos from the Navy.

"After a thorough review, the department has determined that the authorized publication of these unclassified videos does not reveal sensitive capabilities or systems, and does not affect subsequent investigations of military incursions into airspace by unidentified air phenomena," the message states. DoDo.

In a statement Monday, the Pentagon said it is releasing the videos to clear up any misconceptions by the public as to whether or not the footage it has been circulating was real, or if there is more to the videos. The aerial phenomena observed in the videos remain characterized as "unidentified,quot;.

CNN previously reported that the clips, released between December 2017 and March 2018 by the Academy of Arts and Sciences To The Stars, appear to show fast-moving oblong objects captured by advanced infrared sensors.

In 2004 images, the sensors lock onto a target when it flies before it accelerates off the left side of the frame, too fast for the sensors to relocate.