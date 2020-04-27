‘Parasite’, ‘Good Boys’, More – Up News Info

When Up News Info runs its most valuable Blockbuster movie profitability countdown every year, readers often ask about certain movies that make a lot of money but aren't listed because they don't hit the bare minimum in gross national income. Here are five photos that deserve honorable mentions for 2019. (Takeaway to everyone who pays the most: fuck Disney).

Escape room

(From left to right) Jay Ellis, Taylor Russell, Logan Miller and Tyler Labine in "Escape Room"

Sony



Timing is everything. Releasing a cheap horror movie during the first weekend of the year is apparently a good way to attract the under-25 set that has already had enough end-of-the-year blockbusters. Even with a B CinemaScore and 51% intermediate reviews on Rotten Tomatoes, Sony made Escape room at a low price, spending their P&A on NBA games on Christmas Day. It worked with the under-35 set. A nearly $ 34 million in China helped. A large box office of $ 155.7M yielded $ 135M in overall revenue. Subtracting an estimated $ 88.4M in global costs with $ 8M of fund outlay, the film sent $ 46.6M to Sony. Not surprisingly, the studio has asked director Adam Robitel for a request to Escape Room 2, It will launch on December 30 of this year.

These are the costs and income that our experts see:

Parasite

"Parasite".

NEON



This class war movie was a worldwide change in terms of his Oscar victories, both in Best Picture and in International Feature Film. Bong Joon Ho's fascinating and unconventional thriller about a poor South Korean family turning the tables on the upper-class family they work for made a lot of money in the process. Her enchanted career began when she won the Palme d'Or at Cannes in May, for the first time for South Korea. CJ, which handled global distribution outside the US USA, made Parasite Bong's highest grossing movie in his native country last summer with nearly $ 73.4 million. Parasite arrived in the United States and Canada in early October, and Tom Quinn of Neon left the park. It opened limited with an average of $ 131,000 per screen (best average theater start for 2019) vs. Q4 art house competition like Jojo Rabbit Uncut Gems and Bomb. Neon took his time, avoiding a wide release until the photo racked up six Oscar nominations, including Best Director and Best Picture. After the noms were announced on January 13, Parasite We saw a 39% increase in their total box office for Oscar night, earning $ 10 million during that period. Its Best Picture win helped the film intersect with a 50% increase in its post-Oscar national cume to $ 53.3M, making it the fourth highest grossing foreign / international film at the national box office for all time behind the four Oscar winning 2000 epic martial arts epic Crouching Tiger Hidden Dragon ($ 128.1M), Life is Beautiful ($ 57.5M) and from China Hero ($ 53.7M).

These are the costs and income that our experts see:

The curse of la llorona

"The curse of Llorona".

New line



Easter weekend is usually a good place to launch a tent. But last year it fell on the weekend of April 19-22, just before April 26, when Disney / Marvel Avengers Endgame fallen. Feeling an opportunity, the new line from Warner Bros released this gender counterprogramming photo over the holidays with a responsible $ 9 million effort produced by Prestidigitation teacher James Wan. No, the movie was not a spin-off of that hit horror franchise, but Warners sold it as such, with a single sheet selling "From the Producers of the Conjuring Universe." They even had Annabelle Father Pérez priest (Tony Amendola) genuflects in a cameo. A play directed at the Hispanic audience, which made up half the audience, offered a great national start of $ 26.3 million before ending at $ 68.4 million abroad and $ 123.1 million worldwide.

These are the costs and income that our experts see:

Yesterday

Himesh Patel as Jack Malik in "Yesterday", directed by Danny Boyle

Universal tables



In the first romantic comedy on the market since Crazy rich Asians, Danny Boyle offered the fantasy of a young fighting musician with a golden voice, who wakes up after a crash in a world where the Beatles never existed. Universal targeted women over the age of 25 in a summer laden with superheroes like Sony Spider-Man: away from home he was about to spin his web. Compensating Cats, Universal, and Working Title kept the budget cheap with fresh-faced star Himesh Patel and the blossoming Downton Abbey and Baby Driver actress Lily James at $ 26 million, before a global P&A spend of $ 65 million. The numbers ended up working in favor of the studies with an overall result of $ 153.7M and a profit of $ 45M.

These are the costs and income that our experts see:

good boys

"Good boys".



Who would bet against an obscene comedy with a cast too young to watch it? Universal continually demonstrates that it knows what the public wants with fun movies and opens them up to solid results, meaning Blockers ($ 20.55 million), Night school ($ 27.2M) and Girls Tour ($ 31.2M). This R-rated film by producers Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg went straight to the sweet spot for young people ages 18-34 (67% of the audience) who haven't had an R-rated movie in a long time, and spent $ 21.4M at the opening of this.

These are the costs and income that our experts see: