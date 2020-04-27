Pacifica police search for candidates, offer reward for finding suspects in attempted murder of pregnant woman – Up News Info San Francisco

PACIFICA (Up News Info SF) – Police in Pacifica are using the fourth anniversary of an attempted murder of a pregnant woman by her ex-boyfriend to try to generate leads in the case.

On the morning of April 27, 2016, officers responded to a shooting in the 1000 block of Terra Nova Boulevard and found that a 25-year-old pregnant woman had been shot in the head by her ex-boyfriend, Ricardo Colindres, a former resident. from Brisbane

Colindres reportedly attempted to kidnap the victim before shooting him, police said. Miraculously, both the woman and her unborn child survived the attack.

Colindres, now 30, describes himself as 5 feet 5 inches tall, 125 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. Pacifica police said Colindres knows he is wanted and that he may have altered his appearance.

Police have been working collaboratively with the US Marshals Service. USA To find Colindres, who has family in the Brisbane area, as well as parts of the Central Valley in Calaveras and San Joaquin counties. Colindres, who has been featured on Northern California's Most Wanted website, is reported to frequent the Las Vegas area.

Colindres is considered armed and dangerous; If they see you right away, call 9-1-1.

Authorities are offering a $ 10,000 reward in the case, and anyone with information about the Colindres' whereabouts was asked to call the US Marshal's Helpline. USA At 1-800-336-0102 or the Pacifica Police Department at 650-738-7314. Information can be provided anonymously by calling the Silent Witness advice line at 650-359-4444.