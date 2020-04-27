Home Entertainment Over 200 new COVID-19 cases in Georgia as state reopens

Over 200 new COVID-19 cases in Georgia as state reopens

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
1
Logo
Ad- cheapest managed VPS plans in the world. ScalaHosting

Georgia has been affected by more than 200 new COVID-19 cases by reopening businesses statewide by order of Governor Brian Kemp.

State health authorities recorded 265 new cases and nine deaths in the past 24 hours. As of noon Sunday, there were 23,401 confirmed cases in the state and 912 deaths, AJC wrote Sunday morning. That number is expected to be even higher.

Five other Georgians have reportedly died from COVID-19, the disease caused by the new coronavirus.

RELATED ARTICLES

NO COMMENTS

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

©