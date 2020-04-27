Over 200 new COVID-19 cases in Georgia as state reopens

Georgia has been affected by more than 200 new COVID-19 cases by reopening businesses statewide by order of Governor Brian Kemp.

State health authorities recorded 265 new cases and nine deaths in the past 24 hours. As of noon Sunday, there were 23,401 confirmed cases in the state and 912 deaths, AJC wrote Sunday morning. That number is expected to be even higher.

Five other Georgians have reportedly died from COVID-19, the disease caused by the new coronavirus.

After Kemp announced that he would reopen salons, gyms, hair salons, and other small businesses across the state, Trump turned his back on him.

Disclosure: Bear in mind that some of the links in this post are affiliate links and if you go through them to make a purchase I will earn a commission. Ad - Cheapest managed VPS plans in the world.

"I (or @VP) never gave Governor Brian Kemp approval on those few out-of-the-way businesses. FALSE NEWS! Spas, beauty parlors, tattoo parlors, and hair salons should take a slightly slower path, but I told the governor to do the right thing for the great people of Georgia (and the US)! "he tweeted.

As the numbers continue to rise and the death toll increases, Kemp is left alone.