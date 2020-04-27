Orange County COVID-19 cases exceed 2,000 as people flock to beaches, death toll stands at 39 – Up News Info Los Angeles

– As thousands of people flocked to Orange County beaches over the weekend, city health officials reported 54 new cases of coronavirus on Monday, totaling 2,126.

The county also reported that the death toll remained unchanged from Sunday at age 39.

The number of hospitalized patients increased from 148 on Sunday to 157 on Monday, and those treated in intensive care units jumped from 55 to 62.

Of the county's total cases, 36 involve people under the age of 18; 187 are between 18-24; 353 are between 25 and 34 years old; 318 are between 35-44; 411 are between 45-54, and 377 are between 55-64, 227 are 65-74, 133 are 75-84 and 84 are 85 years or older.

Of the deaths, five percent were between 25 and 34 years old, eight percent were between 35 and 44, 10 percent were 45-54, 18 percent were 55-64, 13 percent were 65- 74, 28 percent were 75-84 and 18 percent are 85 and older Of the deaths, 31 percent were white or Asian, 28 percent were Latino, five percent were black, and five percent were categorized as "other,quot;.

As of Monday, the county has evaluated 26,347 people.

Unlike neighboring counties, some Orange County beaches remained open over the weekend, attracting thousands of visitors.

Despite safer state orders at home, crowds flocked to Orange County beaches over the weekend, prompting criticism from Governor Gavin Newsom.

"The images in Orange County and Ventura County, on our beaches, those images are an example of what not to see," Newsom said.

"This virus is not removed on weekends," he added. "This virus does not go home because it is a beautiful, sunny day."

Orange County Sheriff's Department spokeswoman Carrie Braun said closing the parking lot on the beach was meant to discourage visitors from flocking to the beaches.

"It is an effort for people to stay in their neighborhoods," said Braun. "We are taking an educational approach first and voluntary compliance. (There were) no reports of large-scale problems."

