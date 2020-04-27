Offset Baby Mama Seems To Tease Cardi B With Nicki Minaj's Brazen Madness

Instagram

Shya L & # 39; Amour seems to subtly dig Offset's wife in a TikTok video, showing an audio excerpt from the hitman & # 39; Bodak Yellow & # 39; s nemesis interview.

Up News Info –

Is Make up forbaby mom Nicole Algarin also known as Shya L & # 39; Amour shading his wife Cardi B again? The mother of the rapper's 4-year-old daughter appears to have been hit by the raptor "Bartier Cardi" in one of her recent TikTok videos with the help of Cardi's nemesis. Nicki Minaj.

In the clip he also posted on his Instagram page, Shya played an audio excerpt from the 2018 CRWN interview of the hit "Anaconda," in which he criticized people in the "industry" for trying to end his career.

"You can't get rid of me, damn it! I'm not going anywhere. I'm not going to go anywhere fucking," said the Harajuku Barbie in the audio, which Shya sees in her mouth. His own clip. In addition, he wrote about the video: "When everyone in his ear tries to convince him to leave you alone."

<br />

Shya's TikTok video comes after she dragged Offset to court seeking child support, alleging that the Migos a member cut off support for her daughter Kalea after she refused her sexual advance. He also posted receipts to his social media account to show that he was telling the truth.

Disclosure: Bear in mind that some of the links in this post are affiliate links and if you go through them to make a purchase I will earn a commission. Ad - Cheapest managed VPS plans in the world.

Shya then exposed Offset's wife, Cardi, for allegedly threatening her over and over again. In a video shared on Instagram, he revealed that he has been trying to fix things silently and privately without success. "I approached her privately and respectfully, and she still came to disrespect me and told me how she is going to hit me," he said. "That was your second time threatening me."

Shya continued to attack both Cardi and Offset and said, "They are disrespectful and stupid, brother. How can you be respectful? It's like talking to a damn wall, man, you guys slowly." Without stopping there, she said she couldn't believe Cardi decided to threaten her when, in her opinion, women should unite at times like this. "Why do you feel that someone owes you something? Why do you feel so right? I don't owe you anything," Shya continued, stating that this would be the last time he spoke about his problems publicly.

In the legend of the publication, he added: "Do not talk to the blogs behind the scenes trying to turn the narrative and think that I will not tell my truth … those days are over. And this is not! I have nothing to do with him or with our differences to be resolved in court! This is about my period of respect. I let them spend too much time … literally begging and exploiting my phone to see the 2018 receipts, so I showed it to you. "