Novi's story began with a racing heritage back to Indianapolis Motor Speedway – Up News Info Detroit

Folklore says that the city of Novi got its name when, in 1832, Dr. J.C. Emery offered him the name of Novi at the suggestion of his wife. History tells that land was the sixth stop number six on the Grand River Road toll road. Noticed by "NO,quot;. and "VI,quot;, and the rest say it is history. The city of Novi was incorporated in 1969, but what many may not know is that before becoming the sprawling city it is now, Novi made a name for itself in the early days of Indy auto racing.

Many have passed the ancient Novi water tower that marks the birthplace of the "Novi Special,quot;. It is a story that broke Indianapolis Motor Speedway records after the war. When the troops returned home, Detroit was back on track as the automotive capital of the world. Racing quickly became a passion and hobby for Americans across the country.

According to Indianapolis Motor Speedway historian Donald Davidson, the motor and race car emerged in 1938 when industrialist Lew Welch, who had a business in Novi, when Davidson says Novi was just a dot on the map. He approached engineer Ed Winfield. Welch asked Winfield, who already had an inline eight-cylinder racing engine, "If money wasn't an object, what would you build?" Winfield replied: "I had this idea for a V8 version of this eight and supercharged … I think it would have all kinds of power." Then Welch said, "Let's do it!" Ed Winfield said, "It would take a lot of money …" to which Welch replied, "You don't get it! Let's do it!"

Then, in 1941, a "Winfield,quot; powered V8 appeared in a race car sponsored by "Bowe’s Seal Fast Special,quot; at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway driven by Ralph Hepburn. With the 450 HP Novi V8 engine, it had revolutionary power for its time and was admired by fans for its speed and sound. What gave the car its distinctive cry was a gear-driven centrifugal supercharger, which spun 5.35 times faster than crankshaft speed. A leap in technology in a time of straight eights.

Then, after the war, Hepburn reappeared with another, more advanced version of the car, this time with the 183 hp, 510 hp No8 V8 supercharged, mounted on a Kurtis Kraft front-wheel drive chassis. In 1946 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway, driver Ralph Hepburn finished fourth in that race, setting the track record and leading the field for 44 laps. Delete tracking records according to Davidson.

The front wheel drive Novi had their career from 1946 to 1955. The best result was obtained by the pilot Duke Nalon in 1948, he was the fastest qualifier and finished third in Indy. Despite having to make two pit stops along the way. The Novi engine was dangerously powerful, long before drivers had a full harness or roll cages. Drivers Hepburn and Chet Miller died in 1948 and 1953 while driving Novi-powered cars in practice.

However, as automotive technology advanced, in 1959 and 1960 two Noviss, led by Paul Russo and Dempsey Wilson, entered Indy, but were unable to qualify. You can see more about the car that made Novi famous below.

