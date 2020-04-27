North Texas High School Student-Athlete battling 2 forms of leukemia – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

– E.J. Rose is a 15-year-old student-athlete at Lone Star High School in Frisco.

“Soccer is his life. Soccer is his love, says E.J.'s sister Alysha Rose. “I know you miss him. He has told me many times. So when the opportunity comes, it will be ready. "

E.J. He's not just struggling to get back to the game he loves. He is fighting for his life.

"He is trying to fight, I am being strong and I need to tell my mom, dad and sister that I am not feeling well," says Alysha.

In January, E.J. He was diagnosed with two types of leukemia. Without the blood of another human being, E.J's life is in danger.

"Their cancer was progressing so fast that they had to use my mother to do her bone marrow transplant," says Alysha. Mom is just a 6 out of 10 match. They're usually looking for a 10 out of 10 match. But with E.J.'s cancer progressing the way it was, we couldn't wait any longer. "

Only about 23% of African Americans like E.J. are likely to find a match.

So E.J. he remains isolated, in a Dallas area hospital for at least the next three months, waiting to see if his body will accept his mother's stem cells.

Meanwhile, E.J. He remains confident that he will win his fight with cancer.

Alysha says: “The day after her transplant ended, she told my dad that we got this. We're going to get over it. "

A blood stem cell transplant is the only cure for so many people struggling with blood and immune disorders.

Be The Match plays a role in every blood stem cell transplant in the United States.

To help Be The Match, you can become a registered blood stem cell donor, raise funds, and donate.