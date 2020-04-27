Nipsey Hussle's daughter Emani Asghedom cries on video and makes shocking accusations against her mother, Tanisha Foster; Fans want Lauren London to step in

On the day that marked a year since Nipsey Hussle's death, many people in Los Angeles rallied to pay tribute to the late rapper, who was shot dead on March 31, 2019.

However, although many people remembered the artist from "Racks in The Middle,quot;, it seems that his first-born daughter, Emani Asghedom, was left alone.

The 11-year-old girl shared a video clip on Instagram, in which she explained that her mother, Tanisha Foster, did not let her go home because she was reportedly cleaning the house.

According to Emani, Tanisha said she would not be able to return until she finishes cleaning, and the process was already taking a while.

The troubled teenager reportedly tried to visit his grandfather, but even though his car was parked in front of his house, he was not responding to the door, so they left her outside.

In addition, Nipsey's daughter declared that the weather was too hot, and although it was the day of her father's death, they shouted at her, since in her images she stated: "He said he could not return until they,quot; have finished cleaning and take longer to clean. I tried to go to my grandfather's house. His car is in the front, (but) he is not opening the door. And now I'm stuck outside. "

She added: "It is very hot here, and I can't go back to my mother's house. It's the damn day of my father's death. On March 31, 2019, he died. And then they just yell at me and do all that kind of things. Life is not perfect. "

One commenter said this: "Mothers who live in shame and do not live righteously would do such a discouraging and painful thing for their first born child."

Another commenter shared, "And that's why nip fam fought so hard to get custody." This person wrote: "So why didn't you call Lauren London?"

The deceased rapper, whose real name is Ermias Joseph Asghedom, and Tanisha welcomed Emani when they were still in their early twenties.

Since then, even though their relationship fell apart and Nipsey moved on with Lauren London, he had tried to be a part of his daughter's life while continuing to share custody with Tanisha.

After Nipsey's death, Emani went to live with her aunt Samantha Smith.



