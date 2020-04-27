Nick Cordero suffers a health setback after developing a fever

Nick CorderoThe team of doctors is working diligently to find out why he developed a fever overnight.

While the Broadway star remains in a coma for almost a month after being first hospitalized with COVID-19 complications, his wife Amanda Kloots He returned to Instagram Stories with another update on his recovery.

"Unfortunately," Kloots shared, "they can't take off the respirator today and put the windpipe (tube) on him because he had a fever early this morning that made his blood pressure drop a little bit."

She said Cordero, 41, returned to taking "a little blood pressure medication," which she previously was no longer taking because her condition had improved.

"They are trying to really make sure this fever is not really going anywhere, out of control. They are doing a couple of tests to try to figure out the source of this fever," Kloots said.