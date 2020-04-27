Nick Cordero suffers a health setback after developing a fever

Nick CorderoThe team of doctors is working diligently to find out why he developed a fever overnight.
While the Broadway star remains in a coma for almost a month after being first hospitalized with COVID-19 complications, his wife Amanda Kloots He returned to Instagram Stories with another update on his recovery.
"Unfortunately," Kloots shared, "they can't take off the respirator today and put the windpipe (tube) on him because he had a fever early this morning that made his blood pressure drop a little bit."
She said Cordero, 41, returned to taking "a little blood pressure medication," which she previously was no longer taking because her condition had improved.
"They are trying to really make sure this fever is not really going anywhere, out of control. They are doing a couple of tests to try to figure out the source of this fever," Kloots said.
Amanda is confident that her husband is in good hands, and concluded: "They have it under control. They are working on it and taking good care of it, but they will put aside the extraction of the fan until they have it under control." control. So please keep us and Nick in your prayers. "
Late last week, Cordero's family finally received good news when the Waitress star tested negative for COVID-19.
Amanda celebrated the update, sharing on Instagram at the time, "… now we're just dealing with recovery and recovering her body from all the repercussions of the virus."
Cordero, who earned a Tony nomination in 2014 for Bullets on Broadway, entered the hospitalized in late March after being diagnosed with pneumonia. He tested negative for the coronavirus twice before doctors administered a third test, which was positive. Then, weeks later, Cordero underwent an emergency amputation procedure to prevent blood clotting in his right leg.
He remained unconscious for several weeks.
