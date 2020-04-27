NHL Voluntary "Player Exception,quot; Proposal Would Help Teams Hold On To Superstars

NHL player agent Kurt Overhardt of Denver-based KO Sports Inc. on Monday proposed a voluntary "player exception,quot; rule that would allow NHL teams to prevent their highest-paid player from counting down. wage.

Overhardt suggests that the voluntary rule would strengthen the financial and competitive league and the "not me,quot; culture of shot hockey.

For the avalanche, he would pull Mikko Rantanen's $ 12 million contract from the club to meet the current salary cap of $ 81.5 million, and Rantanen would contribute to the players' income, thereby helping his teammates.

"The cost control system (salary cap) was a brilliant system on the league's part, but it needs to evolve," Overhardt said in a telephone interview. "This would allow property and hockey people like (Avs CEO) Joe Sakic to make a value judgment."

Overhardt and KO Sports associate Brian Schoelzel wrote the idea on the company's website.

"Due to the culture of hockey and the dilemma imposed on the super elite, players may be reluctant to sign a contract that in some cases would pay them twice as much as their closest teammate," Overhardt and Schoelzel wrote. "What they don't realize is that accepting the designation is possibly the most selfless thing they can do. By removing his salary from limit considerations, he leaves more money in the pool for his teammates and allows clubs the ability to sign additional players that make the team more competitive. "

Under Overhardt's plan, which would likely be part of a new collective bargaining agreement after the current one expires in September 2022, clubs that do not want to use a player exception would receive luxury tax funds paid by teams that do. participate.

From Avalanche's perspective, Rantanen was in the right place at the right time to sign a six-year, $ 55.5 million contract before turning 23 last fall. Rantanen, who is represented by Octagon Hockey, will raise $ 12 million this season and next. That's a combined total of $ 11.1 million more than Avs superstar Nathan MacKinnon, who has $ 6.75 million this season and $ 6.15 in 2021-22.

The 24-year-old MacKinnon signed his seven-year, $ 44.1 million contract after two underperforming seasons to complete his three-year entry-level contract in 2016. It seemed like a good deal at the time, but MacKinnon is now very poorly paid by his elite. services.

Before Rantanen became the Avs' highest-paid player less than a week before opening night in October, MacKinnon said he supported his far winger to sign a maximum market deal. But some believed that the very modest Rantanen would not want all those dollar signs next to his name to take away from the team's ability to spend more on good players.

The Avs currently have no problem with player spending, at $ 5.4 million (the 28th highest among 31 teams) below the $ 81.5 salary cap. But they need to deliver big contracts to Gabe Landeskog and Cale Makar in the next 14 months and have two of The Hockey News' top 13 NHL prospects at Bo Byram and Alex Newhook.

MacKinnon's $ 6.3 million annual success ends after the 2022-23 season, and with all its stars in place, Colorado player spending could increase dramatically by 2023-24.

But if MacKinnon's next contract is potentially "off the books," the Avs would likely pay off all their best players.