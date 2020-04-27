NHL Player Gaming Challenge: schedule, ticket list, how to watch

The NHL has teamed up with other professional sports to form a video game tournament that involves its athletes. Starting April 30, the league will kick off the inaugural NHL Player Gaming Challenge with one or two players per team vying for the title.

Each team, and the future NHL team in Seattle, will play a one-time matchup against another club in one of the best "NHL 20,quot; series, as all matches will be played on PlayStation 4.

Electronic Arts (EA) and the NHL Foundation are donating a combined total of $ 100,000 in support of the CDC Foundation's COVID-19 relief efforts. The event is part of the NHL's #HockeyAtHome initiative, designed to remind fans to stay safe, stay home, and play together.

NHL Player Gaming Challenge Schedule

  • Date: It begins on April 30 and will last four weeks.
  • TV channel (USA): NBCSN
  • TV channel (Canada): Sportsnet ONE
  • Live Streaming (USA): NBCSports.com and the NBC Sports app
  • Live broadcast (Canada): Sportsnet.ca and Sportsnet NOW

NBC Sports Network and Sportsnet One will air select matches throughout the tournament with NBCSN televising both matches on April 30 starting at 5 p.m. ET. All games will air on NHL Twitch, YouTube, Twitter and Facebook accounts, as well as NHL.com.

Week 1

(All eastern times)

Date Hour Match
April 30th 5 pm. Noah Hanifin and Matthew Tkachuk (CGY) against Brady Tkachuk (OTT)
April 30th 5 pm. Stephen Johns and Jamie Oleksiak (DAL) against Zach Aston-Reese and Bryan Rust (PIT)
May 2 3 p.m. Filip Forsberg (NSH) against J.T. Compher (COL)

NHL Player Gaming Challenge Ticket List

All 31 teams and NHL Seattle are represented and each club has one or two players participating in the tournament.

Equipment Participants
Anaheim Ducks Cam Fowler
Arizona Coyotes Conor Garland and Clayton Keller
Boston Bruins Jake DeBrusk and Charlie McAvoy
Buffalo Sabers Brandon Montour
Calgary Flames Noah Hanifin and Matthew Tkachuk
Carolina Hurricanes Warren foegele
Chicago Blackhawks Drake Caggiula and Alex DeBrincat
Columbus Blue Jackets Elvis Merzlikins and Zach Werenski
Colorado avalanche J.T. Compher
Dallas Stars Stephen Johns and Jamie Oleksiak
Detroit Red Wings Madison Bowey and Anthony Mantha
Edmonton Oilers Caleb Jones and Darnell Nurse
Florida Panthers Jonathan Huberdeau
Los Angeles Kings Michael Amadio and Blake Lizotte
Minnesota Wild Devan Dubnyk and Jordan Greenway
Montreal Canadiens Victor Mete and Nick Suzuki
Nashville Predators Filip Forsberg
New Jersey Devils Mackenzie Blackwood
New York Islanders Matt Martin
New York Rangers Chris Kreider
NHL Seattle Luke Willson (NFL Seattle Seahawks)
Ottawa Senators Brady tkachuk
Philadelphia Flyers James van Riemsdyk
Pittsburgh Penguins Zach Aston-Reese and Bryan Rust
San José sharks Evander Kane and Marcus Sorensen
St. Louis Blues Colton Parayko and Robert Thomas
Tampa Bay Lightning Tyler Johnson
Toronto Maple Leaves Zach Hyman
Vancouver Canucks Thatcher Demko and Adam Gaudette
Vegas Golden Knights Ryan Reaves and Alex Tuch
Capitals of Washington Evgeny Kuznetsov
Jets Winnipeg Anthony Bitetto and Kyle Connor

