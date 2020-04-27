NHL Player Gaming Challenge: schedule, ticket list, how to watch

The NHL has teamed up with other professional sports to form a video game tournament that involves its athletes. Starting April 30, the league will kick off the inaugural NHL Player Gaming Challenge with one or two players per team vying for the title.
Each team, and the future NHL team in Seattle, will play a one-time matchup against another club in one of the best "NHL 20,quot; series, as all matches will be played on PlayStation 4.
Electronic Arts (EA) and the NHL Foundation are donating a combined total of $ 100,000 in support of the CDC Foundation's COVID-19 relief efforts. The event is part of the NHL's #HockeyAtHome initiative, designed to remind fans to stay safe, stay home, and play together.
NHL Player Gaming Challenge Schedule
- Date: It begins on April 30 and will last four weeks.
- TV channel (USA): NBCSN
- TV channel (Canada): Sportsnet ONE
- Live Streaming (USA): NBCSports.com and the NBC Sports app
- Live broadcast (Canada): Sportsnet.ca and Sportsnet NOW
NBC Sports Network and Sportsnet One will air select matches throughout the tournament with NBCSN televising both matches on April 30 starting at 5 p.m. ET. All games will air on NHL Twitch, YouTube, Twitter and Facebook accounts, as well as NHL.com.
Week 1
(All eastern times)
|Date
|Hour
|Match
|April 30th
|5 pm.
|Noah Hanifin and Matthew Tkachuk (CGY) against Brady Tkachuk (OTT)
|April 30th
|5 pm.
|Stephen Johns and Jamie Oleksiak (DAL) against Zach Aston-Reese and Bryan Rust (PIT)
|May 2
|3 p.m.
|Filip Forsberg (NSH) against J.T. Compher (COL)
NHL Player Gaming Challenge Ticket List
All 31 teams and NHL Seattle are represented and each club has one or two players participating in the tournament.
|Equipment
|Participants
|Anaheim Ducks
|Cam Fowler
|Arizona Coyotes
|Conor Garland and Clayton Keller
|Boston Bruins
|Jake DeBrusk and Charlie McAvoy
|Buffalo Sabers
|Brandon Montour
|Calgary Flames
|Noah Hanifin and Matthew Tkachuk
|Carolina Hurricanes
|Warren foegele
|Chicago Blackhawks
|Drake Caggiula and Alex DeBrincat
|Columbus Blue Jackets
|Elvis Merzlikins and Zach Werenski
|Colorado avalanche
|J.T. Compher
|Dallas Stars
|Stephen Johns and Jamie Oleksiak
|Detroit Red Wings
|Madison Bowey and Anthony Mantha
|Edmonton Oilers
|Caleb Jones and Darnell Nurse
|Florida Panthers
|Jonathan Huberdeau
|Los Angeles Kings
|Michael Amadio and Blake Lizotte
|Minnesota Wild
|Devan Dubnyk and Jordan Greenway
|Montreal Canadiens
|Victor Mete and Nick Suzuki
|Nashville Predators
|Filip Forsberg
|New Jersey Devils
|Mackenzie Blackwood
|New York Islanders
|Matt Martin
|New York Rangers
|Chris Kreider
|NHL Seattle
|Luke Willson (NFL Seattle Seahawks)
|Ottawa Senators
|Brady tkachuk
|Philadelphia Flyers
|James van Riemsdyk
|Pittsburgh Penguins
|Zach Aston-Reese and Bryan Rust
|San José sharks
|Evander Kane and Marcus Sorensen
|St. Louis Blues
|Colton Parayko and Robert Thomas
|Tampa Bay Lightning
|Tyler Johnson
|Toronto Maple Leaves
|Zach Hyman
|Vancouver Canucks
|Thatcher Demko and Adam Gaudette
|Vegas Golden Knights
|Ryan Reaves and Alex Tuch
|Capitals of Washington
|Evgeny Kuznetsov
|Jets Winnipeg
|Anthony Bitetto and Kyle Connor
%MINIFYHTML92f00a22b98fc48ef864a0d12fb2862414%%MINIFYHTML92f00a22b98fc48ef864a0d12fb2862415%