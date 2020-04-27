NHL Player Gaming Challenge: schedule, ticket list, how to watch

The NHL has teamed up with other professional sports to form a video game tournament that involves its athletes. Starting April 30, the league will kick off the inaugural NHL Player Gaming Challenge with one or two players per team vying for the title.

Each team, and the future NHL team in Seattle, will play a one-time matchup against another club in one of the best "NHL 20,quot; series, as all matches will be played on PlayStation 4.

Electronic Arts (EA) and the NHL Foundation are donating a combined total of $ 100,000 in support of the CDC Foundation's COVID-19 relief efforts. The event is part of the NHL's #HockeyAtHome initiative, designed to remind fans to stay safe, stay home, and play together.

NHL Player Gaming Challenge Schedule

Date: It begins on April 30 and will last four weeks.

TV channel (USA): NBCSN

TV channel (Canada): Sportsnet ONE

Live Streaming (USA): NBCSports.com and the NBC Sports app

Live broadcast (Canada): Sportsnet.ca and Sportsnet NOW

NBC Sports Network and Sportsnet One will air select matches throughout the tournament with NBCSN televising both matches on April 30 starting at 5 p.m. ET. All games will air on NHL Twitch, YouTube, Twitter and Facebook accounts, as well as NHL.com.

Week 1

(All eastern times)

Date Hour Match April 30th 5 pm. Noah Hanifin and Matthew Tkachuk (CGY) against Brady Tkachuk (OTT) April 30th 5 pm. Stephen Johns and Jamie Oleksiak (DAL) against Zach Aston-Reese and Bryan Rust (PIT) May 2 3 p.m. Filip Forsberg (NSH) against J.T. Compher (COL)

NHL Player Gaming Challenge Ticket List

All 31 teams and NHL Seattle are represented and each club has one or two players participating in the tournament.

