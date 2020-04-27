NFL teams reportedly "shocked,quot; the Tom Brady intrusion incident; demanding punishment for Bucs QB

Tom Brady has become a public threat since his move to Tampa Bay, and not just with local authorities.

The new Bucs quarterback has already been kicked out of a public park and, in early April, accidentally entered a house adjacent to the home of the Bucs' offensive coordinator, Byron Leftwich. Regarding the latest incident, ESPN reported that Brady, who was carrying duffel bags with him at the time, was coming to pick up materials from his new coach while following social distancing guidelines.

Said David Kramer, whose house was invaded by Brady: “I was literally sitting here and I see this tall guy come into my house. He didn't even look at me. He just dropped his duffel bags on the floor and looked at me and I will never forget the expression on his face. … It just says, "Am I in the wrong house ?!"

At first glance, it was just another fun incident when Brady tried to acclimatize to his new city. However, the NFL teams are furious at Brady's attempt to connect with Leftwich. Why? Because the league's collective bargaining agreement prohibits players from meeting with coaches before the start of their offseason programs.

A Pro Football Talk source said: “Totally illegal. They must be fined. Also, I bet those duffel bags had soccer balls.

Some teams' offseason programs were scheduled to begin April 6, but due to the coronavirus pandemic (COVID-19), they were delayed until April 20. Even then, all meetings are supposed to take place virtually. So it would make sense for Brady to bypass those rules to learn Tampa's offense faster, and for NFL teams to rage at the prospect.

In fact, Jason La Canfora of CBS Sports has reported that NFL teams are "upset,quot; by the incident and have "conveyed their dismay to league officials,quot; demanding that the team be punished. That punishment would probably be no more than a fine.

If there's a silver lining to this, it's this: Even in a pandemic, you can count on rumors that Brady is trying to cheat.