Newport Beach May Close Beaches for Next 3 Weekends After Big Crowds – Up News Info Los Angeles

NEWPORT BEACH (CBSLA) The warm weather drew July 4-like crowds to Newport Beach this weekend, and city authorities are now considering temporarily closing their beaches again to prevent a coronavirus outbreak.

NEWPORT BEACH, CALIFORNIA – April 25: People gather on the beach north of the Newport Beach Pier on April 25, 2020 in Newport Beach, California. Southern California expects summer-like weather this weekend as social distancing and beach closings in neighboring counties continue due to the coronavirus (COVID-19). (Photo by Michael Heiman / Getty Images)

Newport Beach city leaders will hold a special meeting on Tuesday to consider closing their beaches for the next three weekends after tens of thousands of people flocked to shore to enjoy the mild, sunny weather.

In contrast, Los Angeles County's beaches, from Malibu to South Bay, were empty despite the first hot weekend of the year.

Most Orange County beaches remain open during the coronavirus pandemic. In Huntington Beach, police tweeted that most people observed the patterns of social distancing.

Lifeguards on the beaches of Orange County were vigilant, reminding bathers to stay on the move or to stay within 6 feet of other people, but a few quotes were issued for people who refused to move.

A Change.org petition requiring the Orange County Board of Supervisors to close the beaches has more than 500 signatures.

Further south, protesters demanded the reopening of its beaches. San Diego County's beaches will reopen Monday for surfers and swimmers, but no one will be allowed to sit on the sand and soak up the sun.

