Newman Says He's Ready – Up News Info Detroit

Ryan Newman said he will be ready to compete when NASCAR resumes competition, which could be as early as May 17.

Newman suffered a head injury in the season opener at Daytona International Speedway. The Indiana native spent less than 48 hours in the hospital before leaving hand in hand with his two daughters.

Ross Chastain drove the No. 6 Ford in place of Newman for three races before the NASCAR season was suspended on March 13 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Speaking ahead of NASCAR's iRacing event on Sunday, Newman said on Fox Sports that he will be ready to compete when NASCAR calls drivers to the track.

"That is the absolute plan for sure. I am healthy," Newman said. "I have been blessed with another layer of this (coronavirus) situation that gives me more time to heal and I hope to be back in the seat, for sure."

Newman had a spectacular crash while racing for the lead on the last lap of the Daytona 500 Mile on February 17. His car in the air was hit by another car, his Ford rolled several times and stopped on the roof. It took him several minutes to get him out of the car and transport him to a Florida hospital, where his condition was considered serious but not fatal.

NASCAR said in a statement that Newman has not yet been approved by the series to return.

"We share Ryan's enthusiasm for his return to the track," the statement said. "We expect Ryan to return to competition as soon as he is medically cleared to compete."

Newman used his brief appearance on Fox Sports to again thank him for the great support he received during his recovery.

"I am so excited and grateful at the same time to be healthy and, at some point, return to a race car when the world begins to spin again," Newman said. "And grateful for all the people and support I received from the family, the fans, whatever they have prayed for me, whatever, they have given me this multitude of miracles."

NASCAR hopes to resume its season without viewers as soon as May 17. The situation remains fluid as the sanctioning body draws up a new calendar and finds states that will host the series, and the teams plan to return to their racing stores.

