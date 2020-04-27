New York combat nurse fights & # 39; invisible enemy & # 39; aboard the Navy hospital ship

Since embarking on the USNS Comfort, joining the global battle against the new coronavirus, a combat nurse from the New Hampshire Navy Reserve has allowed resistance to be her mantra.

"I often say that my worst day is still better than many people's best day," he said. Capt. Lynne Blankenbeker, who has served in the military for 34 years. "Tthat's a perspective you have to keep. "

This motto, along with the support of her peers and the gratitude of her patients, has guided her through each new day of the pandemic.

Concord, New Hampshire resident Blankenbeker was concentrating on running for Congress before receiving a call on March 23 saying she would soon be deployed to New York City, where he would provide medical assistance in the epicenter of the nation of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“I think the most important thing we must always remember in this nation is that we must put people first. People are above everything else " Blankenbeker said. "And being able to pause my previous life is exactly what I signed up for."

From boarding the Comfort, Blankenbeker he worked in the operating room, where he said he had treated a variety of people he did not expect – from a patient who survived September 11, to people facing chronic illness, to patients still recovering from gunshot accidents they were involved in years ago.

She said the hospital ship has taken patients as they come, regardless of their COVID-19 status.

"Our ship is called Comfort, and I love that it is called Comfort because I think when we sailed there was a sense of automatic relief for the people of New York City that we were here to take good care of them." And that's exactly what we've done … so I'm proud to be a part of that. " Blankenbeker said.

The USNS Comfort, often called a floating hospital, houses 12 fully equipped operating rooms, a bed capacity of 1,000 people, medical laboratories, full-service pharmacies and blood banks, among other characteristics, according to a launching on the blog of the US Navy. USA

The military ship is three football fields in length, according to the report, and remains an 894-foot symbol of "medical care and hope during the darkest moments."

Blankenbeker & # 39; s days start at 6 a.m. When she leaves her hotel room, she gets on a bus that leaves her on the ship and reviews scheduled surgical procedures for the day.

While her training left her well prepared for this emergency, she said she did not expect to be so close to the action.

"This is the first time that doctors are on the pointed end of the spear – we have actually fought the battle " Blankenbeker said. "Usually we go out to the field, and support the war fighter by patching them and taking them back to the battlefield or back home, but this time we are actually fighting the fight. "

That part, he said, was a little new, "especially when we were trying to fight an invisible enemy."

But the shared experience and struggle have also brought a strong support system among shipmates.

"This was a new environment for us, and we all came together, we supported each other in a time of uncertainty and the healing of the United States, we are seeing it," Blankenbeker said. "We are part of something that is bigger than us and that is a good feeling."

She said that technology has also played a unique role in building the community.

"Thirty-four years ago, we had no cell phones or Skype," he said. But now, people often turn their phones towards shipmates, introducing themselves to loved ones. "I think today we are becoming more of a family than ever," Blankenbeker said.

And when the care packages arrive, he said everyone's mood becomes childish as their spirits rise together.

"Whether it's a KIND bar, a granola bar, or a box of chocolate, or just little notes from the house, from the children in the community, people tell us they are thinking of us," Blankenbeker said. "That changes everything."

The last one they received, sent from Pittsburgh, came with a hand-colored photo of an anchor and a note saying "USN: Super Strong and Super Powerful Nurse."

"USN means something different now to me," said Blankenbeker.

Another care package came from their New Hampshire base of operations, where a woman and her son sent a box full of plastic Easter eggs. Blankenbeker said that each egg contained a handwritten note that she and other colleagues took time to read.

As the fight continues, the Comfort will soon depart New York City for Norfolk, Virginia, where its crew will resupply and be ready for another possible assignment, Pentagon spokesman Jonathan Hoffman said at a press conference on Friday.

"This is a sure sign of modest progress in mitigating the virus in the heart of the nation's city," said Hoffman, "and it is a welcome sign."

After treating 182 patients, only one remained on the ship Saturday night.

"One of the great benefits of the Comfort is that it is out at sea, and that it is mobile and we can take it to a port city and set up a store," said Hoffman. "We will look at FEMA where it will go and get guidance on whether that demand signal exists for us to send."

Blankenbeker said she is not sure when she will return home.

Despite her entire mission, she said she will never forget how grateful the people of New York have been.

It was evident even on his first day in the city, when a man in a mask came up to him and asked what branch of the army he served in.

"I said 'I'm in the United States Navy' and he said, 'We love you, New York loves you … We are so glad you are here. Thank you so much for coming and taking care of us, ”Blankenbeker recalled.

“We all have a why, why we do what we do. And that was my why, "he said." Why am I here? I am here to care for people who are enormously grateful for the care we are providing. "

