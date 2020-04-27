New York cancels its Democratic presidential primary – Up News Info

New York state will cancel its Democratic presidential primary elections on June 23, a move that quickly sparked anger from supporters of Bernie Sanders even though he withdrew from the race.

Democrats on the state Board of Elections voted unanimously on the measure Monday, after Sanders' name was removed from the ballot. Earlier this month, Sanders suspended his campaign and endorsed Joe Biden, effectively ending the Democratic race for the nomination.

The outside attorney for the Sanders campaign urged the Board of Elections to keep Sanders on the ballot, arguing that it would "undermine the Democratic Party's interest in self-government and unification."

When he exited the race, Sanders said he would continue to rally delegates, a move widely seen as a way to increase influence on creating the party platform.

"Senator Sanders has collaborated with state parties, the national party, and the Biden campaign to strengthen Democrats by aligning the party's progressive and moderate wings," the lawyers' letter said. Their removal from the ballot would hamper those efforts, to the detriment of the party in the general election. The Board must exercise its discretion to avoid such interference. "The letter was obtained by HuffPost.

Our Revolution, an organizing group that supports Sanders, suggested that since there will be no primary elections, there will be a challenge for New York delegates to the convention in August.

"New Yorkers should be angry. They may not get credentials at the convention, ”read a tweet from the group.

But election commissioners argued that by canceling the presidential race, they were minimizing the risks to poll workers and voters amid a pandemic. Polling places will still remain in areas of the state that will still have competitive contests at state conferences and races.