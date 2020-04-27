New Galaxy Fold 2 leaks include price reduction and triple camera setup – BGR

Despite the coronavirus pandemic, Samsung apparently still plans to announce the Galaxy Fold 2 release date in a matter of months, and marks the beginning of the next chapter in a story that began last year with the launch of Samsung's first foldable phone. , the Galaxy Fold.

A series of Galaxy Fold 2 leaks have been posted to Twitter today, covering everything from the Fold 2 price to other specs like your camera setup and when shoppers should finally hope to get their hands on the phone.

Despite the coronavirus pandemic that continues to devastate the planet and disrupt the lives of consumers and businesses, it seems that Samsung continues to push with one of the most quixotic chapters in its history: its drive to make folding smartphones a thing.

Samsung has yet to produce a foldable phone that the average consumer would consider using as its daily controller instead of Apple phones and even other more established Samsung favorites. Regarding the latter, the company has already tried last year's Galaxy Fold as well as the Galaxy Z Flip, and we are now learning some new details about the next generation Galaxy Fold expected to arrive in just a few months & # 39; hour.

Ross Young, founder and CEO of Display Supply Chain Consultants, published a series of what he describes as Galaxy Fold 2 leaks on Twitter Monday, including that the phone's main camera would come in a triple-lens setup "with 12MP / 16MP / 64MP lenses with dual optical image stabilization compared to last year at 12/12 / 16MP."

As pointed out SamMobileThis is the same source that previously revealed that the phone possibly includes a 120Hz display along with S Pen support. In terms of what else he thinks will come, Young predicts that Samsung will be a bit more aggressive on pricing this year, likely offering the Fold 2 at around $ 100 less than the previous generation of the foldable.

Price: between $ 1780 and $ 1980. As they seek to increase volumes, we believe it will be priced at around $ 100 less than last year at $ 1880- $ 1895 despite a larger / better front and main display, a higher resolution camera, the S-Pen and 5G. Ad – Ross Young (@DSCCRoss) April 27, 2020

As for the release date of the Fold 2, today's Young's final tweet, which includes leaks about the device, sets the time for the release in September. That would follow an official unveiling of the phone expected in August alongside the Galaxy Note series that happened in August of each year since 2015, and, we should note, this is also in line with previous reports on the timing of Fold's release. 2, some of which has also speculated that Samsung's upcoming Unpacked event could be switching to an online format as other tech events are doing this year due to the coronavirus.

As for other details we know at the moment about the Fold 2, meanwhile, other recent reports have suggested that the new foldable will feature a 7.7-inch Infinity Flex display inside and a larger Infinity-V display on the deck. frontal. However, it remains to be seen what effect the coronavirus pandemic will have on these plans. Because you could argue, for example, that at a time when connectivity is as important as it ever has been, with more people than ever working from home and relying on their smartphones to consume news and entertainment and order food delivery together. with much more. they're trapped inside – that this is probably the worst time to try to convince people to take a chance on a new phone that's different than anything they've ever used before. But we'll see.

