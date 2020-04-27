Netflix TV Shows: Top 50 Original Series to Watch in the UK

northEtflix's television revolution began in February 2013, when Machiavellian political machinist Frank Underwood looked directly into the camera and casually broke a dog's neck. It was the first episode of House of cards – a $ 100 million television series that would only be available on the Internet.
The program posed a great risk to the streaming service as it sought to make the leap from the start of technology to the entertainment industry.
Five years later and the bet has paid off. Netflix was a huge winner at the Emmys, with a series of 23 awards attesting to its status as a powerful player. And while House of cards Quickly descending into nonsense (with main star Kevin Spacey being fired from the series after sexual assault allegations), Netflix has boomed. Here are 30 of his most essential shows.
BoJack Horseman
A cartoon about a talking horse, starring the silly older brother of Development arrested… on little paper on BoJack Horseman yells "must look". However, the series almost immediately transcended its format to offer a poignant and highly amusing rumination on depression and middle-aged discomfort. Will Arnett stars as BoJack, once starring in the hit 90s comedy series Horsin & # 39; Around – like a lost soul whose turbocharged narcissism prevents him from remaking his life.
Almost as good is a supporting cast that includes Alison Brie (Glow, crazy men), Aaron Paul, of Breaking Badand Amy Sedaris as a spoiled Persian cat who is also a BoJack agent. Season 5 touches the lane of live bullying in the film industry, offering one of the cunningest comments about the #MeToo movement with an episode based on an award ceremony called "The Forgivies." The sixth and final series was divided into two, with the first part debuting on October 25 and the second part on January 31, 2020.
Strange things
A Valentine's Day for the 1980s Spielberg School blockbuster, with Winona Ryder as a small-town mother whose child is kidnapped by a trans-dimensional monster. ET, Goonies, Close Encounters, Alien and everything Stephen King wrote between 1975 and 1990 is thrown into the blender by the Millennial writers and creators, the Duffer brothers. It was clear Strange things It was going to be a huge hit when Barb, the "best friend" character eaten in the second episode, went viral the weekend he fell. Series three introduced Soviet tunnels under Hawkins, Indiana, and tributes to Terminator and Fast times at Ridgemont High. A fourth season has been confirmed with the Duffers by signing a general development agreement with Netflix. "We are no longer at Hawkins," was a recent advance, hinting that the franchise is about to commit to the rest of the world.
The Daredevil of Marvel
Netflix's Marvel shows tend to be too long and perky. An exception is the high kick Reckless, with Charlie Cox's blind attorney / crime fighter banishing all memories of Ben Affleck's turn wearing the red jumpsuit in 2003. With New York's Hell’s Kitchen neighborhood in the background, Reckless It is covered in sand at street level and features a fiery series of a performance by Vincent D & # 39; Onofrio as the villain Kingpin. The perfect antidote to the deafening blitz of the big screen from Marvel movies.
Stairs
Did he do it? Does it matter considering the distances the Durham, North Carolina police apparently went to sew it? Sitting through this turn, re-documenting the trial of Michael Peterson, accused of the murder of his wife in 2003, the viewer may alternatively find himself empathizing and backing off from the accused. It's a real cinematic feat of bravery by French documentary filmmaker Jean-Xavier de Lestrade, arriving on Netflix with a recently filmed three-part coda catching up with the (very strange) Peterson clan a decade later.
Dark
Strange things: the Euro-Gloom years. Netflix's first German-language production is a pulp game that she thinks is a Wagner opera. In a remote city surrounded by a creepy forest, locals fear that the disappearance of a teenager may be related to other missing person cases from previous decades. The timelines twist and it's obvious that something evil is emanating from a tunnel leading to a nearby nuclear power plant. However, if history sometimes stumbles Goonies-meets-Götterdämmerung atmosphere keeps you hooked. Series two introduced more time jumps and a wink towards Mad Max and Terminator.
A series of unfortunate events
Lemony Snickett's tongue-in-cheek and grim children's novels finally get the horrible adaptation they deserve (let's suppose the terrible Jim Carrey movie from 2004 never happened). Neil Patrick Harris engulfs the landscape like the vain and evil Count Olaf, desperate to separate the Baudelaire orphans from their considerable heritage. The look is from Tim Burton through Wes Anderson, and the books' dark wit is perfectly replicated (Snickett, aka Daniel Handler, is co-producer).
Maniac
If you're curious about how Cary Fukunaga will handle the Bond franchise, he's now finished shooting on No time to die – Her limited series, starring Emma Stone and Jonah Hill, drops some delightful clues. It's a mind-blowing science fiction story set in an alternate America where computers still look like Commodore 64 and where you pay for goods with a "traveling companion" sitting and reading your ads.
Stone and Hill are outcast crossed by the stars participating in a drug trial that catapults them into a series of trippy genre excursions, including a hidden adventure and a Lord of the Ringsfantasy style It is here that Fukunaga demonstrates his versatility, handling potentially silly material intelligently and respectfully. 007 fans can sleep peacefully.
Better call Saul
the Breaking Bad The prequel is beginning to beat the show that spawned it. Where Breaking Bad delivered a master class of narration of the scorched earth Saul is kinder and more humane. Years before Walter White's promotion, the sleazy lawyer for future meth man Saul Goodman is still old Jimmy McGill, a fighter trying to take a break. But how far will he go to make a name for himself and escape the shadow of his superstar lawyer brother Chuck (Michael McKean)? Season 5 has just arrived and travels even deeper into the Breaking Bad expanded universe
Black mirror
Don't tell Channel 4, but arguably Charlie Brooker's dystopian anthology series has improved even since he jumped from British terrestrial television into the realm of American megabucks broadcasting. Bigger budgets have given creators Brooker and Annabel Jones the license to let their imaginations run wild, producing insurmountable episodes like the virtual reality love story "San Junipero" and the Star Trek parody "USS Callister," which has bagged lots of emmy.
But Brooker has recently struggled with quality control. The unique interactive "Bandersnatch" was a fantastic Valentine's Day for the 8-bit video game era. However, series five was undercooked. The worst episode saw Andrew Scott as a carpool driver going nuts realizing that social media could be bad for humanity. You don't say, Charlie.
Mindhunter
David Fincher produces this serial killer drama based on the writings of a real-life FBI psychological profiler. It's the post-Watergate 1970s, and two G-Men rebels (Jonathan Groff and Holt McCallany) are at risk using the latest psychological research to jump into the head of a mixed bag of real-life sociopathic murders, including the notorious Butcher "Co-Ed" Ed Kemper, chillingly brought to live in an Emmy-nominated performance by Cameron Britton. Series two is arguably even better as we meet Charles Manson and become familiar with the Atlanta child murder case.
The crown
A real box office hit by playwright Peter Morgan (The Queen, Frost / Nixon) Tracing Elizabeth II's reign from her days as an open-eyed young woman propelled to the throne after her father's untimely surprise death, The crown It humanizes royalty members even as it paints their private lives like a body-breaking soap. Matt Smith is charmingly rogue when Prince Philip and Vanessa Kirby have risen to the ranks of Hollywood in the later part of their turn as the flawed but sympathetic Princess Margaret.
Most impressive of all, arguably, is Claire Foy, who plays the Queen as a shy woman who reluctantly puts herself in the spotlight. Foy and the rest of the main cast are now gone, with a team of older actors, led by Olivia Colman and Tobias Menzies, taking on the role of middle-aged Windsor for the third season. They will also be in the fourth season. And then the big effort closes with Imelda Staunton as Elizabeth in her twilight years.
Narcos
This drug trafficking prank explains exactly what kind of series it is with an early scene where two gangsters glide around a multi-level parking lot on a motorcycle firing a machine gun. NarcosIn other words, it is for people who consider Pacino Scarface A touch too discreet. Series one and two present a fascinating performance by Wagner Moura as the Colombian cocaine king Pablo Escobar, while the third season focuses on the famous Cali poster. One of Netflix's biggest hits, the company reportedly does not release audience figures, turning its attention in its fourth and fifth seasons to Mexico's endless drug wars, with Diego Luna playing the Guadalajara cartel boss Mguel. Gallant.
Nobody's teacher
A cloud hangs over Aziz Ansari's future after being embroiled in the #MeToo scandal. But whatever happens, it has left us a fascinating human situation comedy about a character close to Ansari who seeks love and tries to establish himself professionally in contemporary New York. In 2019 Ansari got back on his feet and Netflix, with the Spike Jonze directed Right now special comedy
Blood line
One of Netflix's first box office hits, the expanding soap opera updates Dallas to modern South Florida. Against the backdrop of the Florida Keys civilization, Kyle Chandler plays the local detective and favorite son of a wealthy family. Their idyllic lives are plunged into chaos with the return of the clan's black sheep (a hauntingly intense Ben Mendelsohn). The story is spectacularly creepy, but the scorching performances of Chandler and Mendelsohn, and of Sissy Spacek and the late Sam Shepard as their imperious parents, make Blood line compelling: a guilty pleasure that you really shouldn't feel so guilty about.
The Alienist
You can almost smell the shoddy sanitation and horse-manure in this lavish murder-mystery set in 19th New York. We’re firmly in Martin Scorsese's New York Bands territory, with a serial killer bumping off boy prostitutes across Manhattan. Enter pioneering criminal psychologist Dr Laszlo Kreisler (Daniel Brühl), aided by newspaper man John Moore (Luke Evans) and feisty lady detective Sara Howard (Dakota Fanning).
Love
Judd Apatow bring his signature gross-out comedy to the small screen. Love, which Apatow produced, is a masterclass in restraint compared to 40 Year Old Virgin, Knocked Up etc. Paul Rust is Gus, a nerdish movie set tutor, whose develops a crush on Gillian Jacobs’s too-cool-for-school radio producer Mickey. Romance, of a sort, blossoms – but Love’s triumph is to acknowledge the complications of real life and to disabuse its characters of the idea that there’s such a thing as a straightforward happy ending. Hipster LA provides the bustling setting.
Weird eye
Who says reality TV has to be nasty and manipulative? This updating of the early 2000s hit Queer Eye for the Straight Guy has five stereotype-challenging gay men sharing lifestyle tips and fashion advice with an engaging cast of All American schlubs (the first two seasons are shot mostly in the state of Georgia). There are laughs – but serious moment too, such as when one of the crew refuses to enter a church because of the still unhealed scars of his strict Christian upbringing.
Chef’s Table
A high-gloss revamping of the traditional TV food show. Each episode profiles a high wattage international chef; across its three seasons, the series has featured gastronomic superstars from the US, Argentina, India and Korea.
Arrested Development
A disastrous group interview in which actor Jason Bateman “mansplained” away the bullying co-star Jessica Walter had suffered at the hands of fellow cast-member Jeffrey Tambor meant season five of Arrested Development was fatally compromised before it even landed. Yet Netflix’s return to the dysfunctional world of the Bluth family stands on its merits and is a worthy addition to the surreal humour of seasons one through three (series four, which had to work around the busy schedules of the cast, is disposable by comparison).
Altered carbon
Netflix does Bladerunner with this sumptuous adaptation of the cult Richard Morgan novel. The setting is a neon-splashed cyberpunk future in which the super-wealthy live forever by uploading the consciousness into new “skins”. Enter rebel-turned-detective Takeshi Kovacs (Joel Kinnaman), hired to find out who killed a (since resurrected) zillionaire industrialist while dealing with fallout from his own troubled past. Rumoured to be one of Netflix’s most expensive projects yet, its second run sees Anthony Mackie (aka Marvel’s Falcon) replace Kinnaman as the shape-shifting Kovacs. He’s a perfect fit for the part too, delving into the inner turmoil of a character who accumulates a multitude of ghosts across his endless lifespan.
Rick and Morty
Dan Harmon, creator of cult sitcom Community (also on Netflix), finds the perfect outlet for zany fanboy imagination with this crazed animated comedy about a Marty McFly/Doc Brown-esque duo of time travellers. Every genre imaginable is parodied with the manic energy and zinging dialogue we have come to expect from Harmon.
Glow
Mad Men’s Alison Brie is our entry point into this comedy-drama inspired by a real life all-female wrestling league in the Eighties. Ruth Wilder (Brie) is a down-on-her luck actor who, out of desperation, signs up a wrestling competition willed into being by Sam Sylvia (podcast king Marc Maron). Britrock singer Kate Nash is one of her her fellow troupe members: the larger than life Rhonda “Britannica” Richardson. Season three relocated the action of Las Vegas. Glow has been renewed for a fourth and final series.
Archer
Deadpan animated satire about an idiot super spy with shaken and stirred mother issues. One of the most ambitious modern comedies, animated or otherwise, Archer tries on different varieties of humour for size and even occasionally gives you the feels.
Ozark
Breaking Bad for those with short attention spans. The saga of Walter White took years to track the iconic anti-hero’s rise from mild mannered everyman to dead-eyed criminal. Ozark gets there in the first half hour as nebbish Chicago accountant Marty Byrde (Jason Bateman) agrees to serve as lieutenant for the Mexican mob in the hillbilly heartlands of Ozark, Missouri (in return they thoughtfully spare his life). Bateman, usually seen in comedy roles, is a revelation as is Laura Linney as his nasty wife Wendy. There is also a break-out performance by Julia Garner playing the scion of a local redneck crime family. Bateman recently won a best director Emmy for his work on the series, seizing the gong from beneath the noses of game of Thrones’s David Benioff and DB Weiss. Season three is due in March 2020.
The good place
A heavenly comedy with a twist. Eleanor Shellstrop (Kristen Bell) is a cynical schlub waved through the Pearly Gates by mistake after dying in a bizarre supermarket accident. There she must remain above the suspicions of seemingly well-meaning but disorganised angel Michael (Ted Danson) while also negotiating fractious relationships with do-gooder Chidi (William Jackson Harper), spoiled princess Tahani (former T4 presenter Jameela Jamil) and ex-drug dealer Jason (Manny Jacinto).
Disenchantment
It’s been forever and a few years since The Simpsons was even vaguely essentially viewing. But Matt Groening’s Homer mojo clearly hasn’t abandoned him yet. His Netflix series, just back for a second season, is a hilarious pastiche of fantasy tropes, with Abbi Jacobson as a hard-drinking princess, Eric Andre and Nat Faxon as her demon pal and elf sidekick and Matt Berry as – to quote Wikipedia – “Prince Merkimer, from the kingdom of Bentwood, who is arranged to marry (Princess) Bean, but was turned into a pig”.
Top Boy
Netflix has been binning shows as if it is going out of fashion. But that didn’t stop Drake from persuading it to revive the Channel 4 drama about rival drug dealers in a fictional south London neighbourhood. Middle-aged Irishman Ronan Bennett captures the reality of life for many young black British people with tremendously sensitivity, while the cast is headed by Ashley Walters, Kane “Kano” Robinson, rapper Little Simz and Mercury Prize winner Dave.
Unbelievable
A police procedural adapted from a long-form magazine exposé of American justice’s entrenched misogyny sounds like nobody’s idea of a fun night in. But Unbelievable makes serious points about how sufferers of sexual assault are marginalised and victim-blamed while also drawing the viewer into a compelling mystery. Unflinching yet never gratuitous, it stars Toni Collette and Merritt Wever as hard-bitten detectives investigating a serial rapist. Booksmart’s Kaitlyn Dever, meanwhile, plays a young woman wrongly accused of crying wolf when a man attacks her in her apartment.
Russian Doll
Time becomes a loop in this sci-fi parable about a troubled New Yorker who finds herself reliving the final hours of her life over and over. Is the cosmos itself trying to tell her something? Or is she simply losing her marbles. Natasha Lyonne excels as damaged, potty-mouthed Nadia. Her improbable love interest is played by Charlie Barnett.
The Umbrella Academy
Gerard Way’s surreal comic book has translated impressively to the screen. Umbrella Academy unfolds as a lightly unhinged anti-Avengers. A family of super-powered siblings tries to solve the mystery of the murder of their domineering adoptive father, who plucked them from the arms of their mothers and raised them to be humanity’s first line of defence. Ellen Page, Tom Hopper and Robert Sheehan head the cast in a series that plays out like a Marvel movie directed by Wes Anderson. Watch out for a cameo by R&B queen Mary J Blige as an inter-dimensional assassin.
When they see us
Oscar-nominated Ava DuVernay makes a foray into television with a gripping four-part retelling of the 1989 Central Park Five case in which five African Americans were charged with the rape of a jogger in central Manhattan.
The Dark Crystal
This return to the world of the Jim Henson 1982 fantasy movie is very much a series of two halves. The first five episodes are a confused hodgepodge of exposition and world building. But once it settles down this prequel to the film spins a fantastic tale of puppet Gelflings and Skeksis vying for power in a feudal kingdom… a game of thrones, as it were. Westeros regulars Natalie Dormer, Lena Headey and Nathalie Emmanuel star alongside Simon Pegg, Mark Hamill and Alicia Vikander.
The Haunting of Hill House
A rare TV horror that genuinely gets under the skin. Very loosely adapted from 1959 Shirley Jackson gothic classic, Mike Flanagan’s series chronicles the adulthood agonies of a family whose childhood was traumatised by a run-in with a creepy mansion. Rather than lazy jump-scares, the series ratchets up the dread slowly yet unyieldingly. A few episodes in and you may find yourself holding your breath, so searing is the tension. To really freak you, Flanagan has also inserted dozens of hidden ghosts into the background. See how many you can spot – and good luck getting to sleep afterwards.
El OA
Bonkers on a swizzle stick, this series from Brit Marling and Zal Batmanglij makes Picos gemelos look like an Only Fools and Horses repeat. Prairie (Marling) is an inter-dimensional wanderer with a strange past and an even weirder future. She recruits a group of high school students, teaching them the “movements” that permit travel across time and space. That’s the jumping off point for a meditation on existence, identity and fate. Controversially cancelled after just two seasons – and the mother of all cliff-hangers – the OA is nonetheless a sensory experience worth your time. Did we mention the talking octopus?
Our Planet
David Attenborough provides the narration – but the real star is the stunning camerawork and general sumptuousness, courtesy of the team behind BBC mega-hits Blue Planet and Planet Earth. Shots of flamingos running across salt flats and blue whales chilling off the coast of Mexico are the perfect excuse to spring for a Netflix HD subscription.
The Dragon Prince
game of Thrones exited to the strains of a thousand damp squibs imploding at once. And it’s too early to say whether adaptations of the Brujo o The Wheel of Time will be any use. But one fantasy saga worth getting your chainmail in a twist for is this kid’s animated series from Avatar: The Last Airbender director Aaron Ehasz. The setting is bog standard swords and sorcery – there are dragons, elves and magicians – but the execution is riveting. Ethnic tensions between elves and humans are compellingly drawn – and did we mention the dragons?
Castlevania
A gothic adult cartoon based on an obscure video game does not sound enticing. Yet this baroque fever dream starring Richard Armitage (Thorin from El Hobbit movies) as the last living member of an excommunicated family of vampire hunters and Graham McTavish as a misunderstood Count Dracula (he’s upset after his wife is burned the stake) is a riveting slow burner. A third season is in production.
Tuca and Bertie
Netflix has lately turned cancelling shows into a competitive sport. This new animated drama from the creators of BoJack Horseman was canned just two months after its debut despite much critical acclaim. In Netflix’s defence, it is rather wacky. To quote Up News Info, it tells of “the friendship between two 30-year-old bird-women who live in the same apartment building, Tuca (Tiffany Haddish), a cocky, care-free toucan and Bertie (Ali Wong), an anxious, daydreaming songbird.” The humour is surreal but, just like BoJack Horseman, the emotional beats – specifically its depiction of the central relationship – yank the heartstrings.
Blown Away
Reality TV, the Netflix way. Imagine Bake Off with glass-blowing instead of marzipan manipulation and YouTube star Nick Uhas in for Noel Fielding and Sandi Toksvig. Ten artists test their glass blowing mastery in a series of challenges. The winner walks away with $60,000 and a residency at the Corning Museum of Glass in New York. Just like Bake Off, it’s riveting viewing even if you can’t tell a kiln from a kangaroo.
Dead to Me
Linda Cardellini and Christina Applegate join forces for this super-dark comedy about two women who meet at a therapy group for the recently bereaved. They strike up a natural friendship – but, as we slowly learn, each has secrets they’d rather not share. James Marsden is fantastic as the smarmy ex of Judy (Cardellini) while the behind the scenes involvement of producers Will Ferrell and Anchorman: The Legend of Ron Burgundy director Adam McKay provides a clue as to the mad-cap humour. A word-of-mouth success, it has been picked up for a second series.
The Witcher
Henry Cavill stars as titular monster hunter Geralt of Rivia in a pulpy adaptation of Andrzej Sapkowski’s best-selling fantasy novels (the show is not directly based on the hit video game series). It’s a ludicrous lark with a plot that often baffles (watch out for those multiple timelines). But Cavill is fantastic as the Witcher and he has a great support cast including Anya Chalotra as sorceress Yennefer , Freya Allan as Princess Ciri and Joey Batey as Jaskier the Bard. It is estimated to be the most in-demand TV show in the world across all platforms. All together now, “toss a coin to your Witcher, oh ratings of plenty…”
The Stranger
An old-school, over-the-top thriller, adapted from the Harlan Coben bestseller. The setting is a fictional town of Cedarfield, which seems to be somewhere within commuting distance of Manchester. Richard Armitage plays a loving dad and husband whose world falls apart when a mysterious woman tells him his wife (Dervla Kirwan) faked her pregnancy. Jennifer Saunders later pops up as a mother whose family has its own secrets.
Next in Fashion
Feel-good reality TV was once a contradiction in terms. But the vibes are agreeably optimistic in this fashionista contest in which professional designers compete for a $250,000 price. Presenters Tan France and Alexa Chung bring the common touch and the contestants appear to be enjoying themselves rather than undergoing the ordeal of a lifetime. Essentially, it’s Bake Off on the catwalk.
Locke and Key
Joe Hill’s bestselling graphic novels receive the YA treatment in this urban fantasy about a house full of portals to other worlds and the grieving family who make their home there. The break-out performance is by Emilia Jones – daughter of singer Aled – playing middle child Kinsey Locke. Hill, the son of Stephen King, moved heaven and earth to bring his story to the screen and the effort has paid off.
Chilling Adventures of Sabrina
Baroque with bells on and camper than a disco ball at a tent convention, Netflix’s rebooting of Sabrina the Teenage Witch makes a virtue of excess. Kiernan Shipka – Don Draper’s daughter from Mad Men – lights up the screen as the half-human/ half witch teenager drawn into a tangle with the devil himself. Miranda Otto and The Office’s Lucy Davies play her eccentric aunts. And there’s a cat named Salem, though he doesn’t talk.
Star Trek: Descubrimiento
Trekkies have agreed to disagree regarding this often madcap reboot of the venerable sci-fi saga. Suffice to say, if starships powered by “spore drives” or Harry Potter’s Jason Isaacs over-acting across multiple dimensions is off-putting then this isn’t the Trek for you. But others have warmed to the ambitious storytelling, top-notch FX and Sonequa Martin-Green’s earnest performance as science officer Michael Burnham.
Money heist
The Spanish thriller has become one of Netflix’s most popular non-English language shows. There’s certainly lots going on. The story begins with a daring raid on the Royal Mint of Spain in Madrid, overseen by the mysterious Professor (Álvaro Morte) Thereafter it gets steadily more bonkers and the location shifts from Spain to Germany and Thailand. Though all the twists and turns, highs and lows, Money Heist is never less than gripping.
Night on Earth
David Attenborough's Our Planet has hoovered up all the attention. But this UK-made series, narrated by El naranja es el nuevo negro’s Samira Wiley, brings a new perspective to wildlife TV. Shot using heat-sensitive cameras, Night on Earth features lions romping by moonlight and cacti blooming under the desert stars. It’s like journeying to another world, with reality only returning as the sun rises.
Spinning Out
Kaya Scodelario – recently seen in the new BBC adaptation of Agatha Christie’s The White Horse – owns the screen as a promising young skater recovering from a serious injury. Her real challenge is off the rink as she tries to conceal her family’s history of mental illness. It’s clearly pitched at a YA audience and is a bit overwrought in places. But Spinning Out is never less than watchable and it’s a shame it was cancelled after just one series.
Living with Yourself
Paul Rudd and Aisling Bea have good chemistry in this mordant comedy about a white collar schlub (Rudd) who, in the depths of a midlife crisis, accidentally clones himself. He is forced to compete with his happier, more confident, wittier alter-ego while his wife (Bea) tries to make sense of the transformation. You’ll chuckle rather than fall over clutching your sides but the leads are likeable and the script hums along.