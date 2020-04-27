Netflix Prepares Doc About Former First Lady Michelle Obama – Up News Info

Netflix has established its latest documentary project on Barack and Michelle Obama, a movie about the former First Lady on a national memoir tour.

Becoming, directed by Nadia Hallgren, will take viewers behind the scenes as Michelle Obama travels to 34 cities on tour for her book. It will launch on May 6.

It is the last film since the former president and his wife signed a landmark deal with the streaming service in 2018. The couple, who heads Higher Ground Productions, participated in Crip Camp, the movie directed by Nicole Newnham and James LeBrecht about a summer camp for teens with disabilities. His first movie American factory, won the Oscar for best documentary feature film.

Elsewhere, Higher Ground, led by Priya Swaminathan and Tonia Davis, recently tackled Go west Joe and Anthony Russo's AGBO production of Mohsin Hamid bestseller starring Rogue One: A Star Wars Story Riz Ahmed.

Becoming: a guided diary to discover your voice It was published in 2018 by Crown and quickly became the best-selling book of the year.

The film is directed by Nadia Hallgren, a filmmaker and cinematographer from the Bronx. She is best known as the DP in Oscar nomination and winner of the Sundance Grand Jury Award Water problems and from CNN Girl rising as much as Homeland, a detailed description of a Manila maternity ward with director Ramona Díaz, and has worked on films including Fahrenheit 9/11, Finding Sugarman and The hunting preserve.

"Those months I spent traveling – meeting and connecting with people in cities around the world – brought home the idea that what we share in common is profound and real and cannot be confused. In large and small groups, young and old Unique and united, we meet and share stories, filling those spaces with our joys, worries and dreams. We process the past and imagine a better future. When talking about the idea of ​​"becoming", many of us dared to say our hopes. out loud, "said Michelle Obama. "I treasure memories and that sense of connection now more than ever, as we fight together to resist this pandemic, as we care for our loved ones, care for our communities, and try to keep up with work and school while facing enormous amounts of loss, confusion and uncertainty. "

He praised Hallgreen and said viewers would find "respite" in the film. “Because he is a rare talent, someone whose intelligence and compassion for others is manifested in every frame he shoots. The most important thing is that he understands the meaning of community, the power of the community and his work is magically capable of representing it, "he added.

Obama admitted that in current times it is difficult to "feel punished or hopeful," and said that as a "hugger," it is difficult to say "I am here for you."

“Although we can no longer gather or feed safely with the energy of the groups, even if many of us live in grief, loneliness and fear, we need to remain open and be able to put ourselves in the place of other people. Empathy is our lifeline here. It is what will take us to the other side. Let's use it to redirect our attention to what matters most, reconsider our priorities and find ways to better remake the world in the image of our hopes, "he said." Even in difficult times, perhaps especially in difficult times, our stories help cement our values. and strengthen our connections. Sharing them shows us the way forward. I love you and miss you all. "