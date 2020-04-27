Netflix does not work: the website does not work because users said 'something went wrong'

Netflix has crashed, and users only see a message that "something went wrong."

The issue seems to have affected only the website version of the streaming service, and only for those users in Europe.

But it comes at a critical time for the Internet as users turn to platforms like Netflix for entertainment during coronavirus crashes.

Download the new Independent Premium app Share the full story, not just the headlines Ad

Users reported seeing a message saying "something went wrong" along with a series of other messages. Most seemed to be seeing the "NSES-504" error, which the Netflix website indicates is being used for connection problems.





The official Netflix server status account asked users to update their browsers, and suggested that doing so could force the site to start working again.

More follows …