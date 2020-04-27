NeNe Leakes shares new images from his home on his YouTube channel

NeNe Leakes told her fans that she shared new images on her YouTube channel and that you can also view them below. See what NeNe had to say to her IG fans the other day.

‘Go and run, subscribe and watch my NEW YOUTUBE video! Another will be up tonight ❤️ #beautifulcasaleakes #thethreat #hbic #queenofeverything #cantstopwontstop #unstoppable #runtellthat #yuplisabloom PD: click the link in my bio. I made my own makeup Ne ’NeNe captioned her IG post.

Someone said, "Baby, you could rob a bank, and I would still travel for you."

A follower posted this: ‘You are so correct. Most of the time I don't agree with you, but in this case, yes! They should also have had to face the cookie woman, Marc and others. That was a disaster! "

Another commenter said: "No, it was not fair. However, just confirm that you are the HBIC and that they want your place. Take your talents elsewhere, and they will starve. Happy Sunday. & # 39;

Check out the video he shared on YouTube:

One follower said, "I really don't think Nene is lying here. And I'm good at knowing when someone is lying. Sorry, but that comment about Eva wearing other people's shoes was crucial!" I feel horrible for laughing.

Another commenter said: ‘The video was not long enough Nene! I felt very sad for you while looking at this. I know you are a strong warrior, but I feel like you are reaching your breaking point. "

A follower said: ‘My problem is that everyone except Nene can be human. If Nene makes a mistake, she can't live it. If Nene tries to show her softer side or change for the better, then she is being fake. If Nene defends herself, then she is a bully. Everything is fine when everyone else does. That is not right.

What is your opinion on what NeNe had to say?

As you probably already know, NeNe left the RHOA virtual meeting.



