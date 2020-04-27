NeNe Leakes says during the "RHOA,quot; meeting that he refused to answer questions about Wendy Williams: "It had nothing to do with the show."

Roommates, The final season of Bravo's hit reality series "Real Housewives of Atlanta,quot; has finally come to an end, but the virtual reunion has yet to air, and is already producing tons of behind-the-scenes drama. "RHOA,quot; OG NeNe Leakes recently revealed that he did not appreciate being asked several questions about his relationship with Wendy Williams during the meeting because it had nothing to do with the show.

NeNe Leakes has been preparing fans for weeks for the first virtual meeting in "Housewives,quot; history due to the current coronavirus outbreak. Well, if things behind the scenes are as she described, there is plenty of drama and tons of tea to pour out.

NeNe filmed the meeting just a few days ago and quickly went to her YouTube channel to discuss what she considers an unfair deal that made her a target. One of the reasons he felt that way is because he says he was repeatedly asked about his relationship with Wendy Williams, and NeNe didn't feel like debating it was relevant because it didn't happen on the show.

In his video, NeNe said this:

"They asked me questions about the relationship of Wendy Williams and me, I really feel like that has nothing to do with the show." Wendy and I had a little disagreement recently, she spoke on her show, called me "that girl over there,quot; and asked about the situation. They asked me a question about it and one of the questions came from one of the girls, "Why didn't you speak publicly about it?"

Then she added, "I don't feel like I need to speak publicly about our relationship because I talked to her privately. So I don't know why I need to sit here on that 'Housewives' show about why I didn't go public with Wendy's relationship. and I. That has nothing to do with the show. "

At this time, no release date has been announced for the "RHOA,quot; reunion or how many parties are expected, however it is likely to occur in the coming weeks.

