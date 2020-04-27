NeNe Leakes addresses RHOA co-star allegations that she and Wendy Williams have a "strategic relationship,quot;

NeNe Leakes does not believe that his friendship with Wendy Williams was relevant in any way during the RHOA reunion episode. Despite this, they asked him many questions about it and now he is answering.

As fans know, the Real Housewives of Atlanta season 12 reunion was shot virtually for the first time due to the current global pandemic and quarantine orders in place due to that.

Now, NeNe claims that it all felt like an attack on her, so in a new video she posted on her YouTube channel, she addressed a few things, especially those about her alleged & # 39; strategic & # 39; friendship. with the presenter of the talk show!

‘They asked me questions about Wendy Williams and me. I felt it had nothing to do with the show. Wendy and I had a slight disagreement recently. She spoke on her show, called me "that girl over there."

She went on to say during the video that because of this ‘I was asked about the situation, and one of the questions was that:‘ Why didn't you talk about it publicly? I feel that your relationship with her is really strategic. You didn't speak publicly about it because you like to have a relationship with her, she has a platform and you can go there and talk on that platform, and you can do this, this and this. "

But the RHOA star insisted that he does not have any kind of strategic relationship with Wendy, which apparently also did his best to explain during the meeting.

According to NeNe, Wendy approached her as she wanted to fix things.

He promised not to go to a public platform again when it came to any issues with it and instead to contact NeNe directly first!

Ad Ad %MINIFYHTML6141ad81da9fcd8e375a87d6d9e4e7f824%

NeNe also opened up about the recording of the meeting even further, claiming that everyone else had "selected,quot; it!



Post views:

one