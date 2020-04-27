Neal Baer develops genetic suspense drama ‘The Edit while signing with Echo Lake Entertainment – Up News Info

EXCLUSIVE: Veteran showrunner Neal Baer (Designated Survivor, Law & Order: SVU) has signed with Echo Lake Entertainment. His first project with the management, production and finance company is the timely suspense drama. The edition

Co-written by Baer, ​​who is a doctor, and Ricardo Pérez González (Designated survivor), The edition focuses on CRISPR, the miracle gene-editing tool that targets a mutated gene, surgically cuts it off, and splices it into a healthy gene instead. But there is a dark side: CRISPR can remove a healthy gene and replace it with a genetic time bomb. When dishonest scientists use CRISPR to eliminate a group of people deemed undesirable, who will stop them?

"I am delighted to be joining Zadoc Angell, Dave Brown, Kegan Schell and their Echo Lake team, and Ricardo and I are delighted that our first project is as timely as the world navigates a new normal," said Baer. "However, in this new era of pandemics, CRISPR could make COVID-19 seem like child's play." What makes this project so relevant. "

Baer was an executive producer and showrunner in the third season of the suspense drama starring Donald Sutherland. Designated survivor for Netflix, in which SunOzalez was a staff writer. Before that, Baer was a writer / showrunner for ER ran Law and order: SVU for 11 seasons; and he was also a showrunner for Under the dome for all its execution on CBS. He was executive producer of the feature film Welcome to Chechnya, who won a Special Jury Prize at the Sundance 2020 Film Festival, and also won the Panorama Audience Prize at the Berlin Film Festival.

“We have admired Neal for years for his talent, intelligence and passionate creativity. Neal is much more than a television showrunner. It is a creator of multiple working scripts, documentaries, no scripts and much more. We can't wait to help launch the next chapter in Neal's career, "said Zadoc Angell, partner at Echo Lake Entertainment.

González, a Puerto Rican playwright, drew attention for his first play, In the fields where they lie. He was selected by Sundance for his intensive Inaugural Writer, and his Alan Turing biographical script The Tender Peel earned him an Alfred P. Sloan scholarship. He is a student of the Group of Emerging Writers in the Public Theater and the Sundance Theater Laboratory.

Baer is also represented by attorney Michael Gendler at Gendler-Kelly.