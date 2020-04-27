NBA YoungBoy refuses to recognize JayDaYoungan amid revived beef

Twitter / Instagram

The rapper from & # 39; Outside Today & # 39; He claims he doesn't know the SoundCloud artist, who recently released a diss song addressed to him, during a conversation on Instagram Live.

NBA YoungBoy a.k.a. YoungBoy never broke again refused to acknowledge JayDaYoungan in the midst of his reactivated meat. The Baton Rouge native claimed on Instagram Live that he doesn't know who the "23 Island" spitter is, even though JayDaYoungan recently released a diss song addressed to him.

During the live session with a partner, hit creator "Outside Today" was asked about the entire situation with the Florida rap star. "Who is that?" he asked again, before suggesting that his enemy resembles a Cartoon Network character. "Are they on Cartoon Network?" he added with a smile on his face.

JayDaYoungan, whose real name is Javarious Scott, rekindled his beef with YoungBoy, which started in 2019, with his new song "38k" which was released earlier this month. In the song, he shot Baby Joe, a YoungBoy affiliate. When asked by YoungBoy to remove a snippet from the song that was posted on social media, JayDaYoungan replied that he didn't "give a shit". He added: "If a n *** a doesn't fuck with me, I don't fuck with a n *** a".

In the song, he also claims that he once connected with YoungBoy's baby mom. "I was laughing when your baby mom gagged all my sex," she says out loud, leading fans to speculate that she was talking about Jania, who has reportedly "been stuck with NBA Youngboy for years."

Putting aside his enmity with YoungBoy, JayDaYoungan has something more serious to worry about, as he and his girlfriend Jordan Brooks, who is reportedly pregnant with their son, were recently arrested on drug and weapons charges. They were found in an Airbnb home at 126 Joy Springs Ct. in Senoia, Georgia, during the police search for murder suspect Kelzon Terrell Clark.

JayDaYoungan is believed to be in the Atlanta area filming a music video and possibly buying a property in Marietta. The rapper and his girlfriend were charged with possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, possession of narcotics, tampering with evidence and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime. They tried to flush a large amount of marijuana down the toilet to no avail.

JayDaYoungan has reportedly been released on bail.